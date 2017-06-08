Acorn TV Announces Summer Slate with Returning Favorites VERA, JANET KING, MIDSOMER MURDERS and MURDOCH MYSTERIES Plus New British Drama THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL

Silver Spring, MD - Following the June U.S. Premieres of charming Aussie medical dramedy THE HEART GUY (Trailer, June 5) and Acorn TV Original Series LOCH NESS, an atmospheric murder mystery thriller (Trailer, June 19), Acorn TV continues its first-rate summer slate with the return of several of its most popular series, including new episodes of MIDSOMER MURDERS, Brenda Blethyn’s VERA, “Acorn’s superior legal drama” (TV Guide)JANET KING, and Christmas in July with a special feature length MURDOCH MYSTERIES episode, plus the exclusive launch of THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL, a star-studded medical drama set in a colorful coastal town in southern India. Called a “glorious streaming service…an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter), Acorn TV is the premier North American streaming service for world-class TV from Britain and beyond from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE).

Acorn TV Exclusive Summer 2017 U.S. Premieres

Monday, June 19, 2017

LOCH NESS (Acorn TV Original Series, U.S. Only, Coinciding with ITV premiere)

The beautiful, haunting shores of Scotland’s most iconic loch is the stunning backdrop for the new six-part crime drama. In a community nourished and sustained by myth and bordered by untamed nature, the search for a serial killer becomes a matter of life and death for local detective Annie Redford (Laura Fraser, Breaking Bad, The Missing). Within the tightly knit town, a sense of horror begins to dawn as the villagers realize that there is more than one kind of monster in their midst. Also starring Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Downton Abbey). Trailer

Monday, July 3, 2017

JANET KING, Series 3

Called “One of the best legal procedurals I’ve seen in years” (Slate) and “Acorn’s superior legal drama” (TV Guide), Janet King stars Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home, Jack Irish) as a brilliant lawyer in eight new episodes. Full of twists and turns, the series offers an “astutely realized mystery” (The Australian). In Series 3, Janet’s investigation into the mysterious death of a young cricketer uncovers a web of lies and corruption - where the public face of professional sport meets the shadowy underbelly of drugs, match fixing, kickbacks and murder. (8 eps., International Trailer)

Monday, July 17, 2017

MIDSOMER MURDERS, Series 19, Part 2

Called “Simply the most entertaining mystery series in TV history…Absolutely addictive” (ICv2), Acorn’s best-selling mystery series returns in two new feature-length episodes: Death by Persuasion and The Curse of the Ninth starring Neil Dudgeon as Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby.

Monday, July 24, 2017

MURDOCH MYSTERIES: ONCE UPON A MURDOCH CHRISTMAS (U.S. Only)

Christmas in July returns with the feature-length Christmas special from Season 10. Called “Smart, fast-paced fun” (The Globe and Mail), the smash hit Canadian period mystery series has received more than two dozen Gemini® nominations and the sole 2016 ‘Fan’s Choice Award’ at the Canadian Screen Awards for Yannick Bisson. Set in Toronto in the late 1890s and early 1900s during the age of invention, Murdoch Mysteries (aka The Artful Detective) centers on Detective William Murdoch (Bisson), a methodical and dashing detective, who enlists radical new forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome murders. When brazen robberies target Toronto’s wealthiest businessmen just days before Christmas, Murdoch and Brackenreid’s jobs are under fire if they don’t quickly solve the case. (Canadian Trailer)

Monday, August 7, 2017

VERA, Series 7 (U.S. Only)

Called “One of the best mysteries…in the last decade” (The Baltimore Sun), EDGAR®-winner Vera follows a cantankerous but brilliant detective who solves unthinkable crimes in northeast England. Two-time Oscar® nominee BrendaBlethyn imbues DCI Vera Stanhope with “a monumental intelligence” (The Guardian) in this hit detective drama inspired by Ann Cleeves’ bestselling crime fiction. Series 7 features four new, feature-length mysteries: Natural Selection, Dark Angel, Broken Promise, and The Blanket Mire. (Series 1 Trailer)

Monday, August 21, 2017

THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL (U.S. Only)

This seductive medical drama is set in a coastal town in tropical South India and tells the story of junior doctor Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia, Game of Thrones), who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her heartbreak. She anticipates the sunshine, the palm trees and picture-perfect beaches. She's even prepared for the sacred cows, the tuk-tuks and the Delhi-belly that everyone warned her about. What she doesn't expect are the realities of work, life and even love at an under-resourced and over-worked cottage hospital. The series co-stars Amanda Redman (New Tricks) and Neil Morrissey (Striking Out, The Night Manager). (6 eps., International Trailer)

Throughout the summer, Acorn TV will also add many more classic and contemporary international dramas, mysteries, comedies, and documentaries.

