Acorn TV announces the returns of BAFTA-winning comedy DETECTORISTS, Series 2 and British crime drama VERA, Series 6

Los Angeles Times“Best New TV Shows of 2015” Top Selection

“TV comedy treasure…deep and delightful comedy…richly detailed, excellently played,

and, let me not forget to mention, very funny…I can’t recommend it highly enough.”—Los Angeles Times

“Is Acorn’s ‘Detectorists’ the Cult Comedy of the Year…

Arguably the best television comedy of the year, if not years.” —The Huffington Post

“One of the loveliest, most inventive things on TV all year” —The Daily Mail

“Winningly eccentric…a tour de force of comic acting” —Mail on Sunday

Acorn TV’s BAFTA Award winning comedy returns

DETECTORISTS, SERIES 2

National Premiere on Monday, April 4, 2016

Starring Mackenzie Crook (Game of Thrones, Pirates of the Caribbean)

and Toby Jones (Wayward Pines, Captain America)

Silver Spring, MD – Following the U.S. Premiere of the star-studded documentary Very British Problems, Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV features the National Premiere of Detectorists, Series 2 on Monday, April 4, 2016. Winner of BAFTAs for Best Scripted Comedy and Best Comedy Writing, the series stars BAFTA-winner Mackenzie Crook (Game of Thrones, The Office, Pirates of the Caribbean), who also wrote and directed the series, and Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated Toby Jones (Captain America, Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, Wayward Pines, The Girl) as two oddball metal detecting enthusiasts scouring the English countryside for treasure. Acquired from DRG, Series 2 finds the quirky duo marking the crash site of a WWII plane as their next treasure hunting territory while working together to solve their individual troubles. Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle), and her real mother, Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones) also star in the series. Striking comedy gold, this highly enjoyable series charms with “an astute script, sublime acting, and deft characterization” (The Daily Telegraph). All six episodes will be available on April 4 to stream at any time. Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV is the premier streaming service for world-class television from Britain and beyond from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE). Series 2 BBC Trailer

The eccentric members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club return in this critically acclaimed dramedy about two misfits searching for Saxon treasure in the English countryside. Although Andy (Mackenzie Crook) has completed his archaeology degree at last, he remains unemployed and worries about providing for his wife, Becky (Rachael Stirling), and newborn son while trying to live up to the expectations of his imperious mother-in-law (Diana Rigg). Still looking for love, Lance (Toby Jones) is surprised when someone special walks into his life. The arrival of a young German man who enlists the help of the DMDC to uncover the mystery of a crashed World War II plane proves the world of metal detecting is as tempestuous as their personal lives.

BBC Four premiered Detectorists, Series 2 in the UK in October 2015 and select public television stations will begin airing the series in April through APT. RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand will also release the series on DVD in June 2016.

--------------

“One of the best mysteries…in the last decade”—The Baltimore Sun

“Brenda Blethyn is…excellent”—The Guardian

“A first-rate mystery series” —Library Journal

“Classy crime drama” —The Daily Telegraph

“A deceptively smart cop…the female version of Columbo” —San Francisco Chronicle

“Sheer heaven for fans of police procedurals” —The Philadelphia Enquirer

“Captivating and character-centric drama” —Library Bookwatch

VERA, SERIES 6

U.S. PREMIERE ON ACORN TV

BEGINNING MONDAY, MARCH 21, 2016

Two-time Oscar® nominee Brenda Blethyn returns in the popular British mystery

Silver Spring, MD – Following the U.S. Premiere of Marta Dusseldorp’s new legal drama Janet King, Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV debuts the U.S. Premiere of Vera, Series 6 beginning Monday, March 21, 2016. Starring two-time Oscar® nominee Brenda Blethyn(Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Secrets & Lies), Vera follows a cantankerous but brilliant detective who solves unthinkable crimes in northeast England. Blethyn imbues DCI Vera Stanhope with “a monumental intelligence” (The Guardian) in this hit detective drama. Also starring Kenny Doughty (Stella, Snowpiercer), Acquired from ITV, Series 6 recently premiered in the UK and features four all new feature-length mysteries with the third episode being based on Ann Cleeves’ September 2015 novel, The Moth Catcher – the seventh book in the Vera Stanhope series. Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV is the premier streaming service for world-class television from Britain and beyond from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE). Series 6 ITV Trailer

Multi-award-winner Brenda Blethyn plays the maverick but brilliant Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope in this mystery series based on Ann Cleeves’ bestselling crime fiction. From the streets of Newcastle to remote rural Northumberland, Stanhope tackles cases as diverse and wild as their settings: the body of a woman found on the bleak Northumberland moors, the mysterious death of a young man whose remains are discovered in remote caves in an area notorious for illicit teenage gatherings, a mysterious double murder in a remote country manor house, and the body of a missing trawler man pulled from the sea.

Vera, Series 6

Monday, March 21 – Episode 1, Dark Road premieres on Acorn TV

Monday, March 28 – Episode 2, Tuesday's Child premieres on Acorn TV

Monday, April 4 – Episode 3, The Moth Catcher premieres on Acorn TV

Monday, April 11 – Episode 4, The Sea Glass premieres on Acorn TV

ITV premiered Series 6 in the UK from Jan. 31 – Feb. 21, 2016 and select public television stations will begin airing Series 6 through APT in April 2016. RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand will also release the season on DVD later in the year.

--------------

Available to watch NOW in their entirety on our press site http://press.rlje.net/.

DVDs are also available upon request.

U.S. Premieres announced earlier this month:

March 14: JANET KING: The Enemy Within (Trailer), the new, must-see legal drama starring mesmerizing Australian actress Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home, Jack Irish opposite Guy Pearce). Marta is available for interviews.

March 28: Hilarious, star-studded new series VERY BRITISH PROBLEMS narrated by Julie Walters and featuring The Late Late Show’sJames Corden, among many other celebrities (Clip on ‘Saying Goodbye’).

Most recently, Acorn TV has featured the U.S. Premieres of Martin Clunes in Doc Martin, Series 7, ITV thriller Black Work, HBO Europe’s Umbre, New Zealand detective series The Brokenwood Mysteries, Series 2, tech series Gadget Man, Series 1-4, The Trials of Jimmy Rose starring Ray Winstone, Aussie period drama A Place to Call Home, Season 3, BBC’s Prisoners’ Wives, British supernatural thriller Midwinter of the Spirit, Irish Western Dominion Creek, Canadian cop drama 19-2 (Jan. 18-Mar. 14), New Zealand dramedy Nothing Trivial, Liberty of London, Suspects, Series 1 & 2 (Feb. 22 and 29), Janet King, Series 1: The Enemy Within starring Marta Dusseldorp (Mar. 14 – Apr. 25), Vera, Series 6 starring Brenda Blethyn (Mar. 21), and the star-studded documentary Very British Problems (Mar. 28).

Given the limited broadcast options for U.S. viewers to watch first rate international programs, Acorn TV offers U.S. fans the opportunity to not only stream many of their favorite series but, more importantly, discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV adds new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, documentaries, and comedies with no set end dates.

