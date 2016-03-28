Acorn TV announces return of Guy Pearce as Jack Irish and Season 9 of Murdoch Mysteries - U.S. Premieres only on Acorn TV

Acorn TV is thrilled to announce our newest acquisitions

The return of Guy Pearce as Peter Temple’s charismatic antihero JACK IRISH in a new six-part, cinematic noir thriller (May 2) and the complete 18-episode Season 9 premiere of MURDOCH MYSTERIES (aka The Artful Detective, Apr. 25)

Guy Pearce returns as Peter Temple’s charismatic antihero

Acorn TV’s New Six-Part Noir Thriller

Jack Irish, Season 1

Makes U.S. Premiere Beginning Monday, May 2, 2016

Praise for the Jack Irish TV Movies

“Intelligent, hard-boiled thriller” -The Wall Street Journal

“Pearce shines as Irish.” -NPR’s Fresh Air

“Enormously engaging viewing…(a) funny, sexy performance as a flawed hero” -The Washington Post

“A little bit Philip Marlowe, a little bit Indiana Jones, the occasional dash of streetwise Cary Grant …If Jack Irishis not already an icon of Australian television, it's not for lack of deserving.” -Sydney Morning Herald

“An absolute must-see for fans of the genre!” -Midwest Book Review

Silver Spring, MD — Emmy-winner®Guy Pearce (Memento, Iron Man 3,L.A. Confidential) and acclaimed Australian actress Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home, Janet King) return in a new six-part drama series inspired by Peter Temple’s award-winning crime novels. Jack Irish, Season 1 makes its U.S. Premiere on Emmy®-nominated streaming service Acorn TV beginning May 2, 2016 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Monday through May 30. The series follows the three TV Movies based on Peter Temple’s Jack Irish novels. The movies are available on Acorn TV and DVD/Blu-ray. This cinematic noir series, which premiered in Australia in Feb.-Mar. 2016, features a complex narrative brimming with dark humor, memorable characters, and outstanding performances. Also returning for the series are Aaron Pederson (The Code) as Cam Delray and Roy Billing (Underbelly) as Harry Strang. Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV is the premier streaming service for world-class television from Britain and beyond. The international distributor is DCD Rights Ltd.

Guy Pearce delivers a magnificent performance as the wounded but charismatic Jack Irish, a former criminal lawyer turned private investigator and debt collector. When Jack is contracted to find a man with a criminal past, the situation quickly turns bloody and Jack begins to suspect a set-up. The case spirals into a larger international conspiracy involving Muslim extremists and ring-wing Christians.

Meanwhile, Jack’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, journalist Linda Hillier (Marta Dusseldorp), leaves Melbourne to further her career as a foreign correspondent in Manila. Though the job is not exactly what she had planned, Linda quickly realizes she may be on the cusp of breaking a huge story. As their cases eventually intertwine, Jack and Linda’s reunion is tested by the arrival of Sarah Longmore (Claudia Karvan, The Secret Life of Us), a metal sculptor with connections.

Called “a terrific writer; sharp, funny and ambitious” by NPR’s Fresh Air from WHYY, crime writer Peter Temple has won the Ned Kelly Award five times as well as the Crime Writers’ Association’s Duncan Lawrie Dagger for best crime novel.

The hit Canadian and Ovation channel mystery series returns for an exciting new season;

Including guest star William Shatner as Mark Twain

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, SEASON 9

(aka The Artful Detective)

Complete Series U.S. Premiere on Acorn TV on April 25, 2016

“If you haven’t seen it, you must.” —Globe & Mail

“A terrific procedural police drama” —The Philadelphia Inquirer

“Truly outstanding” – The Fort Bend/Southwest Star

“Yannick Bisson is perfect as Murdoch.” —Deseret News

“Smart, fast-paced fun”—The Globe and Mail

Silver Spring, MD — Following the national premiere of BAFTA-winning comedy Detectorists, Series 2, Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV features the complete series premiere of Murdoch Mysteries, Season 9 on Monday, April 25, 2016. Garnering more than two dozen Gemini® nominations and the sole 2016 ‘Fan’s Choice Award’ at the Canadian Screen Awards for Yannick Bisson, Murdoch Mysteries has found a huge audience in North America for its period charm, entertaining mysteries, and likeable characters. The award-winning Canadian series centers on the brilliant detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), a pioneer of crime-solving technologies in Edwardian-era Toronto. Inspired by Maureen Jennings’ novels, Murdoch Mysteries airs on the CBC in Canada and in the U.S.as The Artful Detective on Ovation. Ovation is currently airing Season 9 through late May, but Acorn TV will have all 18 episodes of Season 9 available to binge watch on April 25, including episode 2, which guest stars living legend William Shatner (Star Trek) as Mark Twain. Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV is the premier streaming service for world-class television from Britain and beyond. From RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE), the Acorn brand introduced Murdoch Mysteries to U.S. audiences in 2009 on home video and on Acorn TV since its launch in 2011. The international distributor is ITV.

In Season 9 of this clever and delightful detective show, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and his wife, Dr. Julia Ogden (Gemini® winner Hélène Joy, Durham County), plan their dream home; Constable Crabtree (Jonny Harris, Hatching, Matching & Dispatching) faces dire consequences for his decisions; and Dr. Emily Grace (Georgina Reilly, The L.A. Complex) experiences a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig, Where the Heart Is) endures an eccentric houseguest, and a new morgue cleaner turned lab attendant (Mouna Traoré, Carrie) brings fresh blood to the team.

While battling criminals from serial killers to bank robbers in locations ranging from the darkest opium dens to outer space, Murdoch and his friends encounter historical figures like Anne of Green Gables author Lucy Maud Montgomery, temperance advocate Carrie Nation, and American humorist Mark Twain.

