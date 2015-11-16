Acorn TV Announces Its Biggest Month Yet With 5 US Premieres of First-Rate International TV Series

EMMY® NOMINATED STREAMER FEATURES NEW PREMIERE EVERY MONDAY IN DECEMBER

The return of hit New Zealand detective series THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES

Stephen Fry’s and Richard Ayoade’s tech series GADGET MAN, Series 1-4

Ray Winstone and Amanda Redman in THE TRIALS OF JIMMY ROSE

The third season of addictive Aussie period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME

Acclaimed BBC drama PRISONERS WIVES, Series 2

Silver Spring, MD, November 16, 2015 – Continuing its tradition of streaming world-class television from Britain and beyond, Acorn TV announces its biggest month yet with five U.S. Premieres being added throughout December. Acorn TV features the return of two of its newest hit series with New Zealand’s The Brokenwood Mysteries and Australia’s A Place to Call Home, alongside fascinating British tech series Gadget Man, and two new acclaimed drama series with ITV’s The Trials of Jimmy Rose and BBC’s Prisoners Wives. Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV premieres lavish, high-quality international productions every week.

December U.S. Premieres

Monday, December 7 – The Brokenwood Mysteries, Series 2 and Gadget Man, Series 1 premiere

Monday, December 14 – The Trials of Jimmy Rose and Gadget Man, Series 2 premiere

Monday, December 21 – A Place to Call Home, Season 3 and Gadget Man, Series 3 premiere

Monday, December 28 – Prisoners Wives, Series 2 and Gadget Man, Series 4 premiere

U.S. Premieres The Brokenwood Mysteries, Series 2 - 4 feature-length episodes, new eps. added Mondays beginning Dec. 7. Called “Must-see TV” (British TV Place) and ‘Wild Applause’ rating…“Compelling” (San Francisco Chronicle), this mystery series features the immensely likeable DI Shepherd (Neill Rea) and his by-the-book partner, DC Sims (Fern Sutherland), investigating murders in their seemingly quiet country town in beautiful New Zealand.

Gadget Man, Series 1-4 - New season added every Monday beginning Dec. 7. Hosts Stephen Fry (Series 1) and Richard Ayoade (Series 2-4) share their passion for gadgets and the wonderful world of tech, from the everyday to the extraordinary. As well as their charming and engaging insights, the hosts get their hands dirty trying out all the products and prototypes they can lay their hands on: gadgets from the future, gadgets from the past, life-changing ones and sweet little gizmos that you can buy today that will change the way you live your life tomorrow. And they do it all in the company of some of their famous friends. Series 4 aired in the UK in Summer 2015.

The Trials of Jimmy Rose - 3-part miniseries, new episode added Mondays beginning Dec. 14. The gripping, three-part miniseries stars Emmy® winner Ray Winstone (The Departed, Sexy Beast) and Amanda Redman (New Tricks) in a new drama about an ex-con trying to change his old ways and reconnect with his family after 12 years in prison. In a role that “fits him like a glove” (The Telegraph), Winstone delivers an arresting performance as a man who will go to extraordinary lengths for his family.

A Place to Call Home, Season 3 - 10 episodes, multiple episodes added on Mondays beginning Dec. 21. Called “Australia’s sexiest period soap…must-watch” (EW.com), this addictive period drama tackles issues of social class and sexuality with insight and intrigue. Universally praised by critics and adored by audiences, this “captivatingly filmed, deeply romantic drama of immense intelligence distinguished by a uniformly superb cast” (The Wall Street Journal) is sure to win your heart. Starring Marta Dusseldorp (Jack Irish).

Prisoners Wives, Series 2 - Series 1 and Series 2 will be available on Dec. 28. 10 episodes. For fans of Orange is the New Black and called “explosive, smart, and totally gripping” (The Guardian), BBC’s compelling and emotional drama series focuses on the powerful interweaving storylines of women whose husbands have been imprisoned. The ensemble cast features Polly Walker (Rome, Mr. Selfridge), Emma Rigby (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland), Pippa Haywood (Mr. Selfridge), Natalie Gavin (The Syndicate), David Bradley (Harry Potter series, Broadchurch), Karla Crome (Under the Dome), Jonas Armstrong (BBC’s Robin Hood), and Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Jack Taylor). Acorn TV’s international partners include all3Media International for The Brokenwood Mysteries and Gadget Man, ITV Studios for The Trials of Jimmy Rose, and Endemol for A Place to Call Home and Prisoners Wives. Acorn TV is also adding several other programs in December, including Nigella Lawson’s Christmas shows (Dec. 7, 7 episodes), James Purefoy’s Injustice (Dec. 14, 5 episodes), Billy Connolly’s Route 66 (Dec. 21, 8 episodes), and Harry & Paul’s History of the 2s (Dec. 28). For its “Friday Feature,” Acorn TV adds A for Acid (Dec. 4) starring Martin Clunes and Keeley Hawes, Evelyn Waugh’s Scoop (Dec. 11), Hunting Venus (Dec. 18) starring Martin Clunes and Jane Horrocks, and That Day We Sang (Dec. 25) starring Imelda Staunton.

In 2015, Acorn TV has featured the U.S. Premieres of the final season of Foyle’s War; 1600s-set drama New Worlds starring Jamie Dornan; BBC thriller The Driver starring David Morrissey (The Walking Dead); Midsomer Murders, Series 17; addictive Aussie drama A Place to Call Home, Season 2; New Zealand detective dramas The Brokenwood Mysteries and Harry; Brenda Blethyn in Vera, Series 5; BAFTA Award-winning comedy Detectorists; Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime; Martin Clunes in Doc Martin, Series 7, ITV thriller Black Work, HBO Europe’s Romanian crime drama Umbre (Nov. 9), and BBC’s Mayday (Nov. 23). From RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE), Acorn TV is the first British TV focused streaming service in North America. Given the limited broadcast options for U.S. viewers to watch first rate international programs, Acorn TV offers U.S. fans the opportunity to not only stream many of their favorite series but, more importantly, discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV adds new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, documentaries, and comedies with no set end dates. With its Outstanding Television Movie nomination in 2015, Acorn TV became the first niche streamer to receive an Emmy® nomination. Acorn TV offers a free 30-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. https://acorn.tv

