Acorn TV announces February U.S. Premieres - Liberty of London and Suspects

Acorn TV announces its February U.S. Premieres

A fun, never-been-seen look behind the scenes of an iconic London department store in LIBERTY OF LONDON (Feb. 8)

Revolutionary British crime drama SUSPECTS (Feb. 22).

ACORN TV’s New, Unscripted British Crime Drama

SUSPECTS, SERIES 1 & 2

MAKE U.S. PREMIERE BEGINNING MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2016

Innovative, gritty new police drama offers viewers a unique ‘insider’ feel

Silver Spring, MD – Far from your conventional cop show, Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV features the U.S. Premiere of the “unnervingly true-to-life” (The Telegraph) crime drama Suspects, Series 1 & 2 beginning Monday, February 22, 2016. Suspects offers a fresh and original British procedural crime drama set in London that tackles difficult subjects with gritty authenticity. Filmed in the style of a fly-on-the-wall documentary, the series relies on the cast to develop their own dialogue, creating a uniquely realistic tone. Single episodes are shot in two and a half days with a scene being captured in as little as 18 minutes. Series 1 features five episodes and will be added on Monday, February 22, while Series 2 features four episodes and will be added the following week on Monday, February 29. Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV is the premier streaming service for world-class television from Britain and beyond from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE).

Fay Ripley (Cold Feet, New Tricks, Reggie Perrin), Damien Molony (Being Human, Ripper Street) and Clare-Hope Ashitey (Children of Men, Top Boy) star as East London CID officers. Each episode tells a self-contained crime story. Starting with a news report about the crime, follow the team of detectives as they investigate the circumstances, collect forensics from the crime scene, analyze the evidence, and interview their suspects – until they finally identify and charge the perpetrator.

The crimes are hard-hitting and contemporary ranging from the abduction of a young boy by a pedophile ring, and a brutal hammer assault on a man in his own home, to the hunt for a serial rapist. The team also investigates the source of a batch of deadly drugs, an attempted murder disguised as assisted suicide and the disappearance of a two-year-old child.

Distributed by Fremantle Media International, Suspects has been airing on the U.K.’s Channel 5 since 2014. Series 3 and 4 aired in 2015 and it’s scheduled to return for Series 5 in 2016.

Acorn TV’s

LIBERTY OF LONDON, SERIES 1 & 2

MAKE U.S. PREMIERE ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2016

Fun, never-before-seen look behind-the-doors of an iconic London department store;

Narrated by Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Captain America movies)

Silver Spring, MD – Going behind the scenes of the iconic department store, Acorn TV features the U.S. Premiere of Liberty of London, Series 1 & 2, narrated by Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Captain America movies), on Monday, February 8, 2016. . Founded in 1875, Liberty has an historic reputation as a purveyor of posh, extravagant, and eccentric wares. This fascinating series offers a revealing look at the staff, customers, and would-be designers who make Liberty a London landmark. With unprecedented access to the store, its staff and its customers, Liberty of London tells the everyday extraordinary stories of life within one of London's oldest department stores, following the race to get the Christmas shop open on time, via fashion weeks in London and Paris, VIP customer and celebrity visits, and the daily rituals at the heart of the store. For the first time, U.S. audiences can watch the complete Series 1 (3 episodes) and Series 2 (4 episodes), which will be available simultaneously on Feb. 8th. Available at Acorn.TV and on a variety of devices, Acorn TV is the premier streaming service for world class television from Britain and beyond from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE).

Take a look behind the doors of Liberty, the luxurious London department store steeped in history and heritage. Go shopping with familiar faces and meet some new ones along the way. Travel with Managing Director Ed Burstell as he returns to his hometown for New York Fashion Week and go behind this glamorous world. Experience the best of British Open Call weekend where designer hopefuls pitch their products to Liberty's industry experts, hoping for a space on the shelves. And experience Christmas like no other place on the high street. New fabrics, new fashions and new faces - everyone comes with a story and a dream and leaves with an experience.

