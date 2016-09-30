Acorn TV Announces Exclusive U.S. Premieres in November

Aussie crime thriller DEEP WATER

The return of Caitlin Moran’s raunchy British comedy RAISED BY WOLVES

and addictive Aussie Downton-esque period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME

Silver Spring, MD – Continuing to feature award-winning exclusive U.S. Premieres every month, Acorn TV’s November slate features Aussie crime thriller Deep Water starring Noah Taylor (Game of Thrones) and Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black); and the return of two Acorn TV favorites: addictive period drama A Place to Call Home, Season 4; and Caitlin Moran’s raunchy British comedy, Raised by Wolves, Series 2, recentlynamed Best Sitcom at the 2016 Rose d'Or Awards. From RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE) and available at Acorn.TV and on most devices, Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV is the premier North American streaming service for world-class television from Britain and beyond with lavish, high-quality international premieres every week.

President of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment Mark Stevens noted, “Our subscribers constantly rave about A Place to Call Home and Marta Dusseldorp, so we will exclusively feature the latest season of this addictive drama. Additionally, we’re delighted to feature the return of Caitlin Moran’s universally acclaimed Raised by Wolves, which offers a very frank and funny take on growing up in a big, dysfunctional family. Our November slate starts off with another great series out of Australia with true crime drama Deep Water featuring Yael Stone and Noah Taylor.”

Acorn TV’s international partners include DCD Rights for Deep Water, ITV for Raised by Wolves, and Endemol for A Place to Call Home.

November 2016

Monday, Nov. 7: Aussie crime thriller DEEP WATER (Trailer)

Monday, Nov. 21: Caitlin Moran’s raunchy comedy RAISED BY WOLVES, Series 2 (Trailer)

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day): Addictive Aussie period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME, Season 4 (Trailer)

Deep Water (Exclusive U.S. Premiere beginning Mon., Nov. 7)

Based on a true story, this new, four-part Australian crime drama stars Noah Taylor (Game of Thrones, And Then There Were None), Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black), Danielle Cormack (Wentworth), and Dan Spielman (The Code). Detectives Tori Lustigman (Stone) and Nick Manning (Taylor) are assigned a brutal murder case in Bondi, where they begin to uncover mounting evidence to suggest the killing is connected to a spate of unexplained deaths, "suicides," and disappearances of nearly 80 gay men in New South Wales throughout the 80s and 90s. Haunted by the disappearance of her teenage brother, Tori's fascination with the case soon becomes a fixation. When more ritualistic murders occur with the same bizarre signature, Tori and Nick will need to put their relationships, careers, and lives on the line to finally reveal the truth. (4 episodes, Trailer)

Raised by Wolves, Series 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, Mon., Nov. 21)

Named Best Sitcom at the 2016 Rose d'Or Awards

“The jokes here are raw, frequent and very, very funny…Mix ‘Modern Family’ with ‘The Inbetweeners,’ give the blend a tall shot of female power…It’s far from the usual family comedy, and that’s all the more reason to see it.”–The Wall Street Journal

Inspired by the childhood of best-selling author Caitlin Moran (“How To Be a Woman”), the funniest modern TV family with an extra side of crazy returns for six new episodes. Starring Rebekah Staton (Jane Eyre, Doctor Who, Moving On), Alexa Davies (Detectorists), Helen Monks (Upstart Crow), and Philip Jackson (Agatha Christie’s Poirot), Raised by Wolves follows six socially isolated, home-schooled siblings and their acerbic single mother. (6 episodes, Trailer)

A Place to Call Home, Season 4 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, beginning Thurs., Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day)

“Best of 2015 TV” Selection-The Wall Street Journal

Australia’s sexiest period soap…must-watch” -EW.com (Entertainment Weekly)

Called ”Down Under Downton” (Fort Worth Star-Telegram), this addictive period drama takes place against the backdrop of post-World War II Australia. Marta Dusseldorp (Jack Irish, Janet King) stars as Sarah Adams, a nurse who becomes involved in the affairs of the wealthy Bligh family. Dealing with themes such as anti-Semitism, sexuality, and social class, this rich and meaningful, high-quality production is Acorn’s most popular new series. The series co-stars David Berry, recently cast as Lord Grey in Outlander. (12 episodes, Trailer)

Currently, Acorn TV features the exclusive premieres of breakout epic British period drama Jericho starring Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife), Acorn TV Original Series Agatha Raisin, starring Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe); critically-acclaimed French drama series The Disappearance; star-studded British drama The Syndicate: All or Nothing, the return of “Acorn’s superior legal drama” (TV Guide)Janet King, starring Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home); Australia’s #1 drama 800 Words, and BBC period drama The Secret Agent. In October, Acorn TV premieres new, uplifting female-driven British dramedy Brief Encounters, the return of Aussie political thriller The Code, Season 2, co-starring Golden® Globe winner Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace); and Season 3 of award-winning, must-see Canadian cop drama 19-2.

Additionally, Acorn Media Enterprises, RLJ Entertainment’s development arm for the Acorn brand, is in production on several recently announced Acorn TV Original Series, including British thriller The Level, Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution, and Irish legal drama Striking Out.

Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV series include Aussie dramas A Place to Call Home and Janet King, BAFTA-winning comedy Detectorists, Guy Pearce in Jack Irish, hit dramedy Doc Martin, ‘Best Dramatic Series’ winner and International Emmy® Award nominated 19-2, and many more. Acorn TV offers a free 30-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV

“Discover an alternate universe of terrific British shows.” –Los Angeles Times

“Netflix for the Anglophile.” –NPR’s Here & Now

NOTES:

WATCH NOW: Raised by Wolves is available to watch now at the press streaming site, http://press.rlje.net/. Deep Water and A Place to Call Home will be added soon. DVDs are available.

Acorn TV Press Contact: Chad Campbell, 301.830.6203, ccampbell@RLJEntertainment.com