Acorn TV Announces Exclusive U.S. Premieres in January: Agatha Christie’s THE WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION, an Acorn TV Original

Hit Mystery Series MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 10

Australia’s #1 Drama, 800 WORDS, Season 2

and the Season Finale of British thriller THE LEVEL

The premier North American streaming service for world-class TV from Britain and Beyond adds more exclusive premieres

Silver Spring, MD; December 7, 2016 – Called “A perfect streaming service for the Anglophile in your life” by The New York Times and winner of Best SVOD Service at the 2016 Cynopsis Digital Model D Awards, streaming service Acorn TV continues to rapidly grow its slate of world-class TV from Britain and beyond. Acorn TV’s January slate features Acorn TV Original movie Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution starring Toby Jones and Kim Cattrall in a new adaptation of the best-selling novelist’s acclaimed short story on Monday, January 30th; hugely popular Canadian period mystery series Murdoch Mysteries, Season 10 (aka The Artful Detective) begins Monday, Jan. 2nd; the return of Australia’s #1 new drama, 800 Words begins Monday, Jan. 16th; and the season finale of the edge-of-your-seat British thriller The Level (an Acorn TV Original) starring Karla Crome, Robert James-Collier (Thomas on Downton Abbey) and Noel Clarke premieres Mon., Jan 9th.

President of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment Mark Stevens noted, “After an incredible year of growth and rave reviews for our exclusive premieres, Acorn TV continues to curate the very best in international TV for our subscribers. We’re thrilled to feature another Acorn TV Original with Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution, offering another gripping Christie adaptation from Sarah Phelps and a stellar ensemble led by Toby Jones and Kim Cattrall. Additionally, since we introduced Murdoch Mysteries to US audiences on home video in 2009 and on Acorn TV in 2011, it has become one of our most popular series, and Season 10 continues with 18 more fun and intriguing mysteries. Plus, Acorn TV’s January slate features the return of one of our most popular new series with Australia’s 800 Words, and the can’t-miss finale of Acorn TV Original The Level.”

Acorn TV’s international partners are ITV for Murdoch Mysteries, DRG for The Level, All3Media for 800 Words, and Agatha Christie Limited for The Witness for the Prosecution.

January 2017

Monday, Jan. 2: MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 10

Monday, Jan. 9: New British thriller THE LEVEL (Season Finale, Acorn TV Original, Trailer)

Monday, Jan. 16: #1 Aussie drama 800 WORDS, Season 2, Part 1 (Trailer)

Monday, Jan. 30: Agatha Christie’s THE WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION (Acorn TV Original)

Murdoch Mysteries (aka The Artful Detective),Season 10 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, Beginning Mon., Jan. 2nd)

“If you haven’t seen it, you must.” —Globe & Mail

Garnering two dozen Canadian Screen Award nominations and the sole 2016 ‘Fan’s Choice Award’ for Yannick Bisson, Murdoch Mysteries has found a huge audience in North America for its period charm, entertaining mysteries, and likeable characters. The period mystery series centers on the brilliant detective William Murdoch, a pioneer of crime-solving technologies in Toronto at the turn of the 20th Century. Also known as The Artful Detective.

The Level (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, Season Finale, Mon., Jan. 9th)

An Acorn TV Original

“Superior thriller, boasting a standout performance from Karla Crome” –Sunday Telegraph

“It’s got car chases, fights and nail-biting tension – what more could you want?” –The Sun

January features the final two episodes of the thrilling new six-part British thriller THE LEVEL starring Karla Crome (You, Me & the Apocalypse, Under the Dome) as a detective with a secret double life that is about to unravel. The series co-stars Robert James Collier (Thomas on Downton Abbey), Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy), Noel Clarke (Star Trek Into Darkness, Doctor Who), and Joe Absolom (Doc Martin).

800 Words, Season 2, Part 1 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, Beginning Monday, Jan. 16th)

“The Best Show You’re Not Watching.” –Inquisitr

“The whole family will find this appealing, funny and even inspiring” –Tribune NS

Australia’s #1 drama series returns with widowed father (Erik Thomson, Packed to the Rafters) and his two teenage kids still adjusting to life in a remote New Zealand seaside town. (8 episodes)

Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, Monday, Jan. 30th)

New BBC and Acorn TV adaptation of Agatha Christie’s acclaimed story

A brutal and bloodthirsty murder has stained the plush carpets of a handsome London townhouse. The victim is the glamorous and rich Emily French (Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City). All the evidence points to Leonard Vole (Billy Howle, New Worlds), a young chancer to whom the heiress left her vast fortune and who ruthlessly took her life. At least, this is the story that Emily’s dedicated housekeeper Janet McIntyre (Monica Dolan, Eye In the Sky, The Casual Vacancy) stands by in court. Leonard however, is adamant that his partner, the enigmatic chorus girl Romaine (Andrea Riseborough, Bloodline, Birdman), can prove his innocence. Tasked with representing Leonard is his solicitor John Mayhew (Toby Jones, Detectorists, The Secret Agent, Captain America) and King’s Counsel, Sir Charles Carter KC (David Haig, The Thick Of It, Mo). (TV Movie)

From RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE), Acorn TV currently features the exclusive premieres of Acorn TV Original Agatha Raisin, starring Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe); critically-acclaimed French drama series The Disappearance; “Acorn’s superior legal drama” (TV Guide)Janet King; BBC period drama The Secret Agent; British dramedy Brief Encounters; Aussie political thriller The Code; award-winning, must-see Canadian cop drama 19-2, star-studded post-WWII drama Close to the Enemy; Aussie crime thriller Deep Water starring Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black); Caitlin Moran’s raunchy British comedy Raised by Wolves; Acorn’s most popular new series A Place to Call Home; and New Zealand detective series The Brokenwood Mysteries.

Additionally, Acorn Media Enterprises, RLJ Entertainment’s development arm for the Acorn brand, is the exclusive US partner for several Acorn TV Originals, including Ashley Jensen’s Agatha Raisin, wartime drama Close to the Enemy, Agatha Christie’s A Witness for the Prosecution, Irish legal drama Striking Out, murder mystery drama Loch Ness starring Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad), British thriller The Level, and Irish drama Acceptable Risk.

Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV is available via Apple TV, Roku, iOS, among many other devices and offers a free trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV

“Discover an alternate universe of terrific British shows.” –Los Angeles Times

“Netflix for the Anglophile.” –NPR’s Here & Now

WATCH NOW: THE LEVEL and 800 WORDS at the press streaming site, https://acorn.tv/press. WITNESS and MURDOCH will be added soon.

Acorn TV Press Contact: Chad Campbell, 301.830.6203, ccampbell@RLJEntertainment.com