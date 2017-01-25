Acorn TV Announces Exclusive US Premieres in February

True British police drama CODE OF A KILLER starring John Simm

Following its January 30th exclusive premiere of the critically-acclaimed Acorn TV Original Movie Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution (TRAILER) and streaming premiere of 1980s sketch comedy series Alfresco starring Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson, Acorn TV announces its exclusive U.S. Premieres in February, including British police drama Code of a Killer, based on the true story of the first time DNA fingerprinting was used to catch a murderer. The three-part drama stars John Simm (Life on Mars) and David Threlfall (UK’s Shameless) and premieres on Mon., February 27. On February 13th, Acorn TV premieres the newest season of British sitcom Birds of a Feather and legal drama Crownies, the prequel series to Acorn TV’s hit Janet King starring Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home). Additionally, Acorn TV adds new episodes of Murdoch Mysteries, Season 10 every Monday in February, as well as the season finale of Aussie dramedy 800 Words, Season 2, Part 1 on Feb. 6.

February’s Exclusive Premieres:

*Acorn TV’s international partners are Endemol for Code of a Killer and Crownies, All3Media for 800 Words, and Fremantle for Birds of a Feather.

Monday, February 6

Season finale of 800 WORDS, Season 2, Part 1 (Episodes 7-8), the heartwarming Aussie family dramedy

Monday, February 13

Crownies (aka Janet King: The Early Cases) (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home, Jack Irish) co-stars in this 2011 prequel series that first introduced the Janet King character. The young lawyers of the Office of Public Prosecutions find that their passion for justice collides with the realities of a system that struggles to protect the vulnerable. (22 episodes)

Birds of a Feather, Series 12 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“As funny and edgy as ever” —Daily Mail

The revival of the iconic British sitcom returns with eight new episodes starring Pauline Quirke (Broadchurch). In Series 12, the birds are back up to their old tricks, finding themselves caught up in a series of misadventures including a visit to an infamous drag club, attending a funeral populated by the most unsavory of characters, and spot of domestic unrest.

Monday, February 27

Code of a Killer (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

This three-part British miniseries “combines gripping drama with the remarkable history of DNA fingerprinting” (Mirror). David Threlfall (Shameless, Midwinter of the Spirit) stars as DCS David Baker, who heads up the investigation into the brutal murders of two Leicestershire schoolgirls during the 1980s. Only a few miles away, Dr. Alec Jeffreys, (John Simm, Doctor Who, Life on Mars) a scientist at Leicester University, invents a remarkable technique to read each individual's unique DNA fingerprint.

Throughout February, Acorn TV also adds smash hit family drama Wild at Heart, Series 1-8 about a family who leaves England and settles into a new life in Africa (Trailer); the second seasons of Ladies of Lettersand Dutch crime dramaLord & Master; British black comedy Reggie Perrin Series 1 & 2 starring Martin Clunes; and more new episodes of Murdoch Mysteries, Season 10, as well as feature-length movies Malice Aforethoughtco-starring Richard Armitage (Berlin Station, The Hobbit), Aussie drama The Interviewstarring Hugo Weaving (The Matrix), and Hotel Sorrento.

February’s exclusive premieres will be posted on the press watch site with DVDs available upon request.

From RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE), Acorn TV currently features the exclusive premieres of Acorn TV Original Agatha Raisin, starring Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe); critically-acclaimed French drama series The Disappearance; “Acorn’s superior legal drama” (TV Guide)Janet King; BBC period drama The Secret Agent; British dramedy Brief Encounters; Aussie political thriller The Code; award-winning, must-see Canadian cop drama 19-2, star-studded post-WWII drama Close to the Enemy; Aussie crime thriller Deep Water starring Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black); Caitlin Moran’s raunchy British comedy Raised by Wolves; Acorn’s most popular new series A Place to Call Home; and New Zealand detective series The Brokenwood Mysteries. January premieres include Murdoch Mysteries, Season 10 (Jan. 2), 800 Words, Season 2, Part 1 (Jan. 16), and Toby Jones and Kim Cattrall in Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution (Jan. 30).

Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV is available via Apple TV, Roku, iOS, among many other devices and offers a free trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV

