Acorn TV with Acorn Media Enterprises Partners with all3media international on Aussie Drama – Mystery Road

Silver Spring, MD; June 19, 2018 – Acorn Media Enterprises (AME) has partnered with leading independent distributor all3media international on new ABC Australia six-part drama Mystery Road from Australia’s Bunya Productions. Multiple Emmy®, BAFTA®, and Golden Globe winner Judy Davis (Feud, Husbands and Wives, The Reagans) and Logie nominee and Australian Film Critics Association Best Actor winner Aaron Pedersen (Jack Irish, A Place to Call Home) star as detectives investigating the mysterious disappearance of two young men in a remote outback town. Acorn Media Enterprises has secured rights in North America and available secondary rights in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Mystery Road will make its North American Premiere as an Acorn TV Original on Acorn TV, North America’s most popular streaming service for British and international television, in August 2018. Acorn Media Enterprises (AME) is the UK-based development division for the Acorn TV brand of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE).

all3media international profiled the series with an extensive calendar of festival screenings, including upcoming screenings at Denver’s SeriesFest, the Munich Film Festival, and Saint-Tropez Film Festival; and previous screenings at BANFF World Media Festival ‘Master Class Series’, MIP-TV and Series Mania.

Directed by Rachel Perkins (Redfern Now, Jasper Jones), Mystery Road is produced by David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin, alongside executive producers Sally Riley and Ivan Sen. It is a Bunya Production for ABC, Australia in association with all3media international with funding from Screen Australia’s Indigenous department, Screenwest and Lotterywest, the Western Australian Regional Film Fund supported by Royalties for Regions, Create NSW.

Set against Australia's majestic landscapes and stunning scenery, Mystery Road stars Aaron Pedersen as detective Jay Swan, who is sent to the remote outback town of Patterson for what he thinks will be a simple investigation into the disappearance of two young jackaroos (workers on a sheep or cattle station). Partnered with tough local cop Emma James (Judy Davis), their investigation will gradually unpeel the layers of the town, as Jay’s ability to hunt beneath the surface reveals crimes and miscarriages of justice that stretch back into Patterson’s history. In solving the mystery of the missing boys, Jay and Emma – and the town – will learn a hard lesson – that you have to be truthful about your past to understand your present, and to have any sort of future.

Shane Murphy, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises noted, “Acorn Media Enterprises and Acorn TV are thrilled to partner again with our friends at all3media international on another high-quality international production. With its remote landscape, intriguing mystery and award-winning cast led by Aaron Pedersen and Judy Davis, Mystery Road is right in line with the first-rate international dramas we’re bringing to our subscribers every month.”

Louise Pedersen CEO at all3media international, commented, “We would like to thank Acorn TV/AME for their long-standing commitment to securing the very best television from around the world for their viewers. Mystery Road is a beautifully crafted television series which has just launched to widespread acclaim and ratings success in Australia. We are delighted by the great response from our clients around the world and will be announcing more launches in the coming months.”

This news follows Acorn TV’s recent expansion announcement into twelve Latin American countries; commission announcements for the straight-to-series order of British drama London Kills Series 1 and 2 and Agatha Raisin, Series 2 starring Ashley Jensen; as well as co-production announcements for Irish comedy Finding Joy from Amy Huberman and Aussie comedy Sando; and the licensing of hit British police procedural No Offence, Jack Irish, Season 2 starring Guy Pearce, and S4C drama Hiddenwith BBC Wales, which premieres in the U.S. on Monday, July 16. Read recent announcements at https://www.rljentertainment.com/press-room/

In 2018, Acorn TV has already featured five Originals with Series 3 of universally adored BBC comedy Detectorists starring Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones; Kay Mellor’s ITV drama Girlfriends starring Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey),Miranda Richardson, and Zoe Wanamaker (Agatha Christie’s Poirot); Irish legal drama Striking Out, Series 2 starring Amy Huberman; record-setting Welsh thriller Keeping Faith starring Eve Myles (Torchwood), and Aussie family comedy Sando.

