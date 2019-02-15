Acorn TV’s packed 2019 slate filled with brand-new series and returning favorites

Featuring #1 UK dramas MANHUNT and LINE OF DUTY, Season 5;

Entertaining commissioned series LONDON KILLS and QUEENS OF MYSTERY;

New Aussie/Kiwi dramas STRAIGHT FORWARD, MS FISHER’S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES, and Lucy Lawless in MY LIFE IS MURDER; and

Returning favorites like Iain Glen in JACK TAYLOR, Essie Davis in MISS FISHER AND THE CRYPT OF TEARS, Eve Myles in KEEPING FAITH, and Martin Clunes in global hit DOC MARTIN and more

After a ground-breaking 2018 with international expansion into 40 countries and its first commissions, 2019 is bound to be another stellar year and keep Acorn TV as a leader in bringing first rate international drama and mysteries to American audiences.

Exclusive U.S. Premieres in 2019 on Acorn TV

FEBRUARY

DELICIOUS, Series 3 – Monday, Feb. 11

British drama about food, love and infidelity in Cornwall. Starring Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley) and Emilia Fox (Silent Witness), with Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Jack Taylor) and Vincent Regan (Strike Back, The White Princess). (4 EPS)

THE OLDENHEIM TWELVE (Foreign Language) – Monday, Feb. 18

Hit Dutch mystery thriller about a journalist (Noortje Herlaar, The Hitman’s Bodyguard) and a detective (Nasrdin Dchar) brought to Oldenheim to investigate the inexplicable disappearances of twelve village people. (12 EPS)

LONDON KILLS, Series 1 (Acorn TV Original Series, First straight-to-series commission) – Monday, Feb. 25

British detective drama from the creator of Suspects. Hugo Speer (The Full Monty), Sharon Small (Inspector Lynley Mysteries), Bailey Patrick (Bodyguard), and newcomer Tori Allen-Martin star as a team of top murder detectives in the world’s most recognizable city, London. (5 EPS) (TRAILER)

MARCH

MANHUNT (Acorn TV Original Series) – Monday, March 11 (TRAILER)

#1 rated ITV British miniseries based upon the memoirs of former London Metropolitan detective DCI Colin Sutton (Martin Clunes, Doc Martin, Men Behaving Badly) who determinedly and tenaciously pursued serial killer Levi Bellfield. (3 EPS)

APRIL

QUEENS OF MYSTERY (Acorn TV Original Series, Commissioned) – Monday, April 8

Charming, female-led mystery series created by Julian Unthank (Doc Martin, New Tricks). A young police detective (Olivia Vinall, The Woman in White) is aided by her three crime/mystery-writing aunts (Julie Graham, The Bletchley Circle; Siobhan Redmond, Alfresco; and Sarah Woodward, The Politician’s Husband), whether she wants it or not. (6 EPS)

SPRING 2019

LINE OF DUTY, Season 5

Written and created by Jed Mercurio (creator of international sensation Bodyguard). Follows a new case for AC-12, featuring Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire, Decline and Fall), alongside series regulars Adrian Dunbar (Blood), Vicky McClure (The Secret Agent), and Martin Compston (The Great Train Robbery). (5 EPS)

MARTIN CLUNES’ ISLANDS OF AMERICA (Acorn TV Original Series)

Fun travel docu-series starring Martin Clunes (Doc Martin, Manhunt) on a quest to discover the islands of America. (4 EPS)

MS FISHER’S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES, Series 1 (Acorn TV Original Series)

In 1964, when the famous aunt she never knew, Phryne Fisher, goes missing over the highlands of New Guinea, the gorgeously reckless Peregrine Fisher (Geraldine Hakewill, Wanted) inherits a windfall and sets out to become a world-class detective in her own right. (8 EPS)

PITCHING IN (Acorn TV Original Series)

BBC Wales/BBC One drama starring Larry Lamb (EastEnders) and Hayley Mills (The Parent Trap) set on the north Wales coast, tells the story of three generations of the same family, all struggling to make the best of a very unusual situation.

STRAIGHT FORWARD (Acorn TV Original Series)

Danish/New Zealand co-production and family crime drama following a woman (Cecilie Stenspil) seeking revenge after a notorious gangster murders her father. (8 EPS)

SUMMER 2019

LONDON KILLS, Series 2 (Acorn TV Original Series) (5 EPS)

MY LIFE IS MURDER

Australian drama starring Lucy Lawless (Top of the Lake, Xena: Warrior Princess) as a complex, contrary and compelling private investigator who is a brilliant woman who refuses to give in. Or give up. (10 EPS)

FALL 2019

DOC MARTIN, Series 9

The worldwide smash hit series returns with BAFTA winner Martin Clunes (Manhunt, Men Behaving Badly) in his uproarious lead performance as a tactless, self-centered, and uptight doctor in a quirky seaside town in Cornwall. (8 EPS)

THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL, Series 3

Set in a colorful coastal town in Southern India, the charming medical drama stars Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) and Amanda Redman (New Tricks) as doctors at an under-resourced and over-worked cottage hospital. (6 EPS)

KEEPING FAITH, Series 2 (Acorn TV Original Series)

The BBC Wales international sensation returns with Eve Myles (Victoria, Broadchurch) as Faith and her family reel from the dramatic aftermath of Series 1. (6 EPS)

ALSO COMING IN 2019

JACK TAYLOR, Set 4

Based on the bestselling crime fiction by Ken Bruen and filmed against the rugged backdrop of western Ireland, Jack Taylor (Iain Glen, Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey, Delicious) is a former cop fighting his own demons and working cases in Galway as a private detective. (3 Feature-Length EPS)

MISS FISHER & THE CRYPT OF TEARS

Essie Davis (The Babadook, Game of Thrones) returns in the highly anticipated feature film as the Honorable Miss Phryne Fisher on a Middle Eastern adventure in search of an ancient treasure. (Feature-Length)

