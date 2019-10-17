ACORN TV’S HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR TV LOVERS

Acorn TV gift subscriptions plus value-priced DVD sets including addictive Aussie period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME; fun holiday pop-up collectibles for three of Acorn TV’s most beloved mystery series; MIDSOMER MURDERS Top Ten; BBC smash hit LINE OF DUTY, Seasons 1-5; Sundance Now’s supernatural thriller A Discovery of Witches; and more

“A perfect streaming service for the Anglophile in your life” -The New York Times

Silver Spring, MD; October 17, 2019 - Offering an intriguing mix of gift possibilities for Anglophiles and lovers of British mysteries, drama and comedies, as well as period dramas and Australian/New Zealand series, AMC Networks' Acorn TV and DVD features several DVD sets perfect for holiday gift giving.

Called a “glorious streaming service…an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “Netflix for the Anglophile” (NPR), Acorn TV is also available in a gift subscription for just $59.99/year. Acorn TV is North America’s leading streaming service for a specialized audience and the largest streaming service focused on television from Britain and beyond. Featuring “the most robust, reliable selection of European, British, Canadian and Australian shows” (The New York Times), Acorn TV features hugely popular international series like British dramedy Doc Martin, BBC thriller Line of Duty (#1 UK program of 2019), addictive Aussie period drama A Place to Call Home, and long-running British mysteries Midsomer Murders and Foyle’s War, as well as excellent under-the-radar gems.

Additionally, Acorn features the following deluxe DVD sets:

A PLACE TO CALL HOME: The Complete Collection

‘Best of the Year TV Selection’ - “Brilliantly inventive drama” -The Wall Street Journal

When nurse Sarah Adams (Marta Dusseldorp, Jack Irish, Janet King) returns home to 1950s Australia after 20 years in Europe, she quickly becomes entangled in the lives of the wealthy Bligh family. Sparks fly with dashing widower George (Brett Climo, Snowy River: The McGregor Saga), but she clashes with his mother, formidable matriarch Elizabeth (Noni Hazlehurst, Little Fish), who enlists George’s devious sister-in-law (Jenni Baird, The 4400) to disrupt their romance.

Exclusive Extras: Set of 6 drink coasters and stirrers, 6 note cards and envelopes, and an 8-page booklet featuring an interview with the series creator and writer Bevan Lee

Bonus: Behind-the-scenes featurettes and interviews (92 min.), Season 2 original cliffhanger ending (4 min.) and a Q&A with Jenni Baird (22 min)

SRP: $299.99

MISS FISHER’S MURDER MYSTERIES: Holiday Pop-Up Collectible

“A blockbuster hit.” —The Sydney Morning Herald

Murder under the Mistletoe: Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis, The Babadook, Game of Thrones) and company head to a chalet to celebrate Christmas in July, but when they get there, they find one of the residents dead, electrocuted while hanging festive lights. Two other deaths quickly follow, though not before Jack and Constable Collins arrive on the scene and Phryne begins to figure out which of the chalet's residents might be the next victim.

One of three holiday pop-up collectibles featuring Christmas episodes from Acorn TV’s popular mystery franchises.

Bonus: Season’s Greetings from the cast (2 min.)

SRP: $24.99

MIDSOMER MURDERS: Holiday Pop-Up Collectible

“Simply the most entertaining mystery series in TV history…Absolutely addictive” — ICv2

The Christmas Haunting: Barnaby and Nelson investigate the fatal stabbing of a man with an antique sword during a ghost-hunting party at a 'haunted' manor house.

One of three holiday pop-up collectibles featuring Christmas episodes from Acorn TV’s popular mystery franchises.

Bonus: Interview with Gwilym Lee (9 min.)

SRP: $24.99

THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES: Holiday Pop-Up Collectible

“A droll New Zealand crime show with a catchy soundtrack and a perfect pairing” – The New York Times

A Merry Bloody Christmas: It's Christmas in Brokenwood, New Zealand, but not all is merry and bright. When the mayor is found dead in his home, dressed as Santa after the annual holiday parade, Shepherd, Sims, and Breen question those locals vying for the mayoral position. But when more bodies turn up, the detectives believe there's a darker motive.

One of three holiday pop-up collectibles featuring Christmas episodes from Acorn TV’s popular mystery franchises.

Bonus: Interview with the cast and writer (9 min.)

SRP: $24.99

MIDSOMER MURDERS: John Barnaby’s Top Ten

“Phenomenally enjoyable… this show has only gotten better and better through the years” — PaperMag

Specially selected by Neil Dudgeon, who stars as DCI John Barnaby, these 10 standout episodes from the fabulously macabre detective drama are here presented in a collectible limited edition with witty and revealing anecdotes about the show’s production.

Bonus: Introductions to each episode by Neil Dudgeon; 20 Things to Do in Midsomer…Before You Die, an exclusive documentary presented by John Nettles, the originally DCI Barnaby; plus an exclusive set of 4 Midsomer postcards

SRP: $99.99

MURDOCH MYSTERIES: The Christmas Cases

“Charming entertainment, sweetly satisfying” – The Globe and Mail

Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson,Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye) and his team solve yuletide crimes in these three feature-length mysteries set in Edwardian Toronto. Includes A Merry Murdoch Christmas, Once Upon a Murdoch Christmas, and Home for the Holidays. Guest stars include Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey), Kelly Rowan (The O.C.), Megan Follows (Reign, Anne of Green Gables), Kate Hewlett (The Girlfriend Experience), Jake Epstein (Degrassi), and Ed Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Up).

Bonus: Making Murdoch featurettes (16 min.)

SRP: $64.99

LINE OF DUTY: Series 1-5 Collection

“Masterpiece… Not a scene, line or beat is wasted… instantly addictive” -The Guardian on Season 5

*Season 5 is the highest-rated UK program of the year

At internal affairs unit AC-12, Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar, Blood) leads his team of DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston, The Great Train Robbery) and DC Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure, Broadchurch) in investigating suspected cases of police corruption-and in the process, they begin to uncover a conspiracy that reaches to the heights of the force. Season-long guest stars include Emmy® winner Thandie Newton (Westworld, Crash), Screen Actors Guild Award® winner Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire), BAFTA nominee Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Ashes to Ashes), and Lennie James (The Walking Dead).

SRP: $124.99

A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES: Series One

‘Love, danger, a little bit of lust and swoon-worthy story you’ll want to binge over and over again’ -TV Guide

The most successful series in Sundance Now’s history and based on the critically acclaimed and bestselling “All Souls” trilogy by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches is a modern-day love story, set in a world where witches, vampires and demons secretly live and work alongside humans, hidden in plain sight. Brilliant historian Dana Bishop (Teresa Palmer,Warm Bodies, Hacksaw Ridge) is a witch denying her own heritage. But when she unexpectedly calls up on an ancient, bewitched manuscript from Oxford’s Bodleian library, she finds herself thrown into the heart of a dangerous mystery – and into the path of the enigmatic geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode,Downton Abbey, Watchmen).

Bonus: Featurettes about characters, mythology and TV magic (45 min.)

SRP: $39.99

Additionally, Acorn offers POLDARK: The Complete Collection, the classic series starring Robin Ellis; TRIAL & RETRIBUTION: The Complete Collection, from BAFTA winner and Emmy® nominee Lynda La Plante (Prime Suspect); WIRE IN THE BLOOD: The Complete Collection, the popular British crime drama starring Robson Green (Grantchester, Touching Evil); and MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Seasons 9-12 Collection, featuring four seasons of the smash hit Canadian period mystery series.

