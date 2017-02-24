ACORN MEDIA ENTERPRISES WILL BE THE NORTH AMERICAN CO-PRODUCER FOR NEW BBC ONE DRAMA LOVE, LIES & RECORDS

FROM KAY MELLOR

STARRING ASHLEY JENSEN

The six-part drama from Rollem Productions joins the growing line-up of Acorn TV Originals

Silver Spring, MD – Acorn Media Enterprises, the UK-based development division for the Acorn brand of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE), will be the North American co-producer of the new six part drama Love, Lies & Records, from the pen of BAFTA award-winning writer Kay Mellor (The Syndicate). The Rollem production for BBC One begins filming in March 2017 and will be distributed internationally by all3media International. RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand also holds distribution rights in UK, Eire and ANZ. The stellar cast is led by Ashley Jensen (Agatha Raisin,Catastrophe, Ugly Betty), alongside Adrian Bower (Granchester, The Last Kingdom), Kenny Doughty (Vera, Stella), Rebecca Front (Doctor Thorne, War & Peace, Humans) and Mark Stanley (Dark River, Dickensian). The series follows Registrar Kate Dickenson (Jensen) as she tries to juggle her personal life with the daily dramas of births, marriages and deaths and the impact they have on her.Love, Lies & Records will make its U.S. debut as the newest Acorn TV Original Series on Acorn TV, the premier North American streaming service for world-class TV from Britain and beyond.

After a dream promotion to the top job of Superintendent, Kate finds herself increasingly torn by the endless responsibilities of being a modern working mother. Her daughter’s hiding suspicious messages on her mobile, her son hates her because she’s bought him the wrong trainers and now her stepson’s turned up unannounced to stay.

As Kate tries to hold her work, life and relationship together, things go from complicated to impossible when a disgruntled colleague threatens to expose a secret from her past. The series explores how women in particular have to juggle their lives. Kate has reached the top of her profession but with everything she’s worked for in jeopardy, can she sustain herself when it’s not just her job that’s on the line?

Ashley Jensen says: “I have admired and respected Kay's work for a long time and I am thrilled to be playing Kate. Kay's writing is always honest and from the heart. I think that Kay has always managed to tap into issues that are relevant to ordinary peoples everyday lives and with this new show she deals with the major dramatic milestones that affect pretty much all of us.”

Rebecca Front adds: “Births, marriages, deaths. We've all had experience of at least a couple of those. And Kay Mellor's trademark mix of humanity, warmth, drama and intrigue runs right through these scripts. So I'm really excited to be part of it.”

Kay Mellor comments: "When I was waiting to register the death of my mother at Leeds Town Hall, I was next to a couple who were waiting to register the birth of their much wanted baby girl. Later on that week, I attended the wedding of some friends of ours. I realised that the register office was a microcosm of life itself - tears laughter and celebrations. As I sat watching the registrars marry my friends, I started to wonder about their lives and how they dealt with the roller coaster of emotions that they go through on a daily basis. Not long after, a series started to develop in my head. I am delighted to be working with the BBC again on my brand new drama - their support and encouragement is invaluable. I’m also excited about attracting such a talented cast who will give birth to the series.”

Shane Murphy, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises, said, “We’re happy to work with Kay Mellor, Rollem Productions and all3media International on this exciting, star-studded production. Given the popularity of our first Acorn TV Original Series, Agatha Raisin, with our subscribers, we’re thrilled to offer them another first-rate series starring Ashley Jensen.”

Love, Lies & Records will be directed by Dominic Leclerc (The A Word, The Syndicate) and Cilla Ware (Silk, Death in Paradise) and produced by Yvonne Francas (Death in Paradise, The Syndicate). The executive producers are Kay Mellor for Rollem Productions and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC.

Acorn Media Enterprises is the exclusive U.S. partner for several Acorn TV Originals, including 2016’s Agatha Raisin, a fun mystery series starring Ashley Jensen; star-studded, wartime drama Close to the Enemy; and British thriller The Level. In 2017, Acorn TV Originals include the critically-acclaimed new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s A Witness for the Prosecution,hit Irish legal drama Striking Out, ITV murder mystery drama Loch Ness starring Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad), and Irish thriller Acceptable Risk.

Coming up on Acorn TV is the exclusive U.S. Premieres of Code of a Killer, based on the true story of the first time DNA fingerprinting was used to catch a murderer and starring John Simm (Life on Mars) and David Threlfall (UK's Shameless) on Feb. 27; Midsomer Murders, Series 19 on March 6; Martin Clunes' Islands of Australia on March 13; and legal drama Striking Out on St. Patrick's Day, March 17.

