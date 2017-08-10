Acorn Media Enterprises joins as the North American Co-Producer for Series 3 of the Award-Winning British Comedy DETECTORISTS

Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones return for six new episodes

Previous seasons received ‘Best of the Year’ selections from Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter,and The New York Times

“First-rate writing and superb, intimate performances” –The Hollywood Reporter

“TV comedy treasure…deep and delightful comedy… I can’t recommend it highly enough. Brilliant… funny, touching and lovely to behold.”—Los Angeles Times

Silver Spring, MD; August 10, 2017 – Following several recent Acorn TV Original co-production announcements, Acorn Media Enterprises (AME), the UK-based development division for the Acorn brand of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE), has partnered with international distributor DRG, Channel X North, Lola Entertainment and Treasure Trove Productions as the North American co-producer for the third series of British comedy DETECTORISTS. Winner of BAFTAs for Best Scripted Comedy and Best Comedy Writing, the series stars BAFTA-winner Mackenzie Crook (Game of Thrones, The Office, Pirates of the Caribbean), who also wrote and directed the series, and Golden Globe, Emmy, and BAFTA Award-nominated actor Toby Jones (Sherlock, Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution, Captain America) as two oddball metal detecting enthusiasts scouring the beautiful English countryside for treasure. Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle) co-stars. Currently in production, Series 3 will feature six episodes, which will make their U.S. Premiere as an Acorn TV Original in early 2018 on Acorn TV, North America’s most popular and largest streaming service focused on British and international television from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE). In the U.K., BBC Four broadcast Series 1 and 2 and BBC Two has broadcasted for Series 1 and 2 to date.

Shane Murphy, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises, said, “After co-producing several dramas, we’re thrilled to add an award-winning comedy to our Acorn TV Original lineup. With its perfect casting, subtle humor, and first-rate writing, Mackenzie Crook has created a winning comedy that our subscribers as well as the U.S. media have embraced. It’s an honor to join as co-producers for the third series and work with Mackenzie, Toby Jones, Rachel Stirling, and our friends at DRG, Channel X North, Lola Entertainment and Treasure Trove Productions.”

With rave reviews and ‘Best of the Year’ selections from the Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter, and The New York Times, the previous two critically-acclaimed series are available on DVD and available to stream anytime on Acorn TV.

Acorn Media Enterprises continues to rapidly grow Acorn TV’s Originals slate and is now the exclusive U.S. partner for several series coming out in 2017, including the new BBC One adaptation of Agatha Christie’s A Witness for the Prosecution, which stars Toby Jones, Andrea Riseborough, and Kim Cattrall and premiered in January to rave reviews; Ireland’s #1 new drama series Striking Out, which premiered on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17; and ITV murder mystery drama Loch Ness starring Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad), which premiered in June. Co-productions coming up include contemporary Irish thriller Acceptable Risk, the final episodes of George Gently, BBC One drama Love, Lies & Records, ITV drama Girlfriends, and fast-paced Wales thriller Keeping Faith.

Called a “glorious streaming service…an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “Netflix for the Anglophile” (NPR), Acorn TV continues to curate the very best in international television and remains North America’s largest streaming service for international television. Acorn TV is also the greatest value in streaming at only $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. Acorn TV exclusively premieres several new international series and/or seasons every month from Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Canada.

Acorn TV’s upcoming slate includes Vera, Series 7 (8/7), Hunting the KGB Killers (8/14), The Good Karma Hospital (8/21, Trailer), Aussie legal drama Newton’s Law (9/11), and the final season of intense, award-winning cop drama 19-2, Season 4 (9/22); as well as the October premieres of Acorn’s most popular series, Doc Martin starring Martin Clunes; and Irish thriller Acceptable Risk (Acorn TV Original).

