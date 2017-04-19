Acorn Media Enterprises joins as the North American Co-Producer for the Final Episodes of BBC One Detective Drama GEORGE GENTLY

EDGAR®-winning series starring Martin Shaw in production on final two feature-length episodes;

Series marks another Acorn TV Original in 2017

Silver Spring, MD; April 19, 2017 – Following several recent Acorn TV Original co-production announcements, Acorn Media Enterprises (AME), the UK-based development division for the Acorn brand of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE), has partnered with all3media International as the North American co-producer of the final series of the long-running hit British detective drama GEORGE GENTLY starring Martin Shaw, Lee Ingleby, Lisa McGrillis and new addition Richard Harrington (Poldark, Hinterland). Currently in production, Series 8 will feature two television movies entitled Gently Liberated and Gently and the New Age. Soon after their BBC One broadcast, the episodes will make their U.S. Premiere as an Acorn TV Original on Acorn TV, the premier North American streaming service for world-class TV from Britain and beyond. The previous season earned a 2016 Edgar®-Award for Best Television Episode Teleplay for its opening episode, Gently with the Women, which is the only annual television award given by the leading mystery writers association.

Acorn Media Enterprises continues to rapidly grow its Originals slate and is now the exclusive U.S. partner for several series coming out in 2017, including the new BBC One adaptation of Agatha Christie’s A Witness for the Prosecution, which stars Toby Jones, Andrea Riseborough, and Kim Cattrall and premiered in January to rave reviews; and Ireland’s #1 new drama series Striking Out, which premiered on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Upcoming Acorn TV Originals include ITV murder mystery drama Loch Ness starring Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad), Irish thriller Acceptable Risk, and BBC One drama Love, Lies & Records starring Ashley Jensen (Agatha Raisin, Catastrophe).

Shane Murphy, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises, said, “After releasing several critically-acclaimed and popular Acorn TV Originals, we’re excited to add one of our top franchises to our rapidly growing list of first-rate co-productions. George Gently has remained a favorite among our subscribers, so we eagerly jumped at the chance to co-produce the final episodes along with our friends at all3media International. EDGAR®-winning writer Peter Flannery continues to deliver intriguing mysteries alongside superb performances from Martin Shaw and Lee Ingleby.”

RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand has been releasing George Gently on home video in the U.S. since 2008 and premiering new seasons on Acorn TV since its launch in 2011. The previous seven series include 23 feature-length episodes which are available on DVD and available to stream anytime on Acorn TV.

Called “Great, bordering on brilliant” (Esquire) and an “excellent BBC detective series” (Los Angeles Times), Tony® nominee Martin Shaw returns for his final cases as North of England’s most upstanding detective, George Gently, again assisted by his trusted partner, Detective Inspector John Bacchus (Lee Ingleby), and Detective Sergeant Rachel Coles (Lisa McGrillis). In Gently Liberated, set in 1970 with retirement imminent, Gently re-opens an investigation which risks exposing an appalling miscarriage of justice and potentially embarrassing the Force. In the series finale, Gently and the New Age, Gently is retiring on a professional high when he is approached by a covert police unit with one last tantalizing offer.

Emmy®-nominated Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week and features a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Acorn TV is available via Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Chromecast, among many other devices and offers a free trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV

