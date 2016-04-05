Acorn acquires US Rights to Toby Jones miniseries The Secret Agent from Content Television

Starring Emmy and BAFTA nominated Toby Jones (Detectorists, The Girl) and

BAFTA Award-winner Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England)

Silver Spring, MD; April 5, 2016 – Content Television, a division of Content Media Corporation, has signed an early presale for its brand new primetime BBC drama The Secret Agent in the US, as the 4 x 45’ mini-series makes its debut at MIPTV. RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand (NASDAQ: RLJE) has secured all US television, digital and home entertainment rights to World Productions’ The Secret Agent. An explosive and heart-breaking adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s classic novel of terrorism, espionage and betrayal by BAFTA-winning writer Tony Marchant (Great Expectations), The Secret Agent will make its broadcast debut later this year on the UK’s BBC One and its US debut on Acorn TV, the premier streaming service for British television in the US. DVD/Video distribution rights have also been signed by Dazzler in the UK, for release following the BBC broadcast.

From the team behind the acclaimed Line of Duty and directed by Emmy® award-winning Charles McDougall (House of Cards), The Secret Agent stars Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy and BAFTA nominated Toby Jones (Detectorists, Marvellous, The Girl), and BAFTA and RTS Television Award-winning Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England) in a compelling tale of terrorism, espionage and murder set on the streets of Victorian London.

Greg Phillips, President at Content Television, commented, “The Secret Agent is a fantastically compelling new adaptation of Conrad’s novel, which, although set in 1886, has huge contemporary resonance. World Productions are highly skilled in creating primetime drama that holds great appeal in the international market – as we’ve already seen with Line of Duty, The Bletchley Circle and United – and with such an impeccable cast and production talent on board, as well as this US sale already signed, we’re expecting The Secret Agent to be in strong demand.”

A riveting psychological thriller, The Secret Agent follows the story of Verloc (Jones), owner of a seedy shop in the heart of Soho. Unbeknown to his loyal wife Winnie (McClure), Verloc also works for the Russian embassy, spying on a group of London anarchists. The Russians are furious with the English establishment’s indifference to the anarchist threat gripping the rest of Europe. So Verloc is assigned a mission: blow up the Greenwich Observatory and make it look like a terrorist attack to provoke a crackdown. Should he fail, Verloc’s real identity as a spy will be exposed to his vicious comrades.

Verloc is forced to turn to the volatile Professor (Ian Hart, Boardwalk Empire) to supply explosives which in turn attracts the attention of Chief Inspector Heat of Scotland Yard (Stephen Graham, This is England). Caught between the Russians and the police, Verloc grooms Winnie’s younger brother Stevie as his unsuspecting accomplice. When the truth outs, Verloc has to face Winnie’s wrath…

