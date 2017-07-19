ABC Commercial sets hit Aussie Legal Drama Newton's Law in Motion with Acorn TV

Starring Claudia Karvan (Jack Irish);

From the team behind international hit Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

Silver Spring, MD: ABC Commercial today announced it has signed a new agreement with RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand for rights to Australian television drama series Newton’s Law (8 x 60’).



As part of the five-year deal Newton’s Law will be available to North American audiences on world-class TV streaming service Acorn TV in Fall 2017, joining a raft of other premium international series.



“Following the critical acclaim the series enjoyed on debut in Australia, we think Acorn TV is the perfect home for Newton’s Law in North America, appearing alongside other world-class series from Australia, the UK, Canada and New Zealand,” said Jessica Ellis, Head of ABC Content Sales and Distribution.



“After our success in introducing several major Australian series to US audiences, Acorn TV is thrilled to work with ABC Commercial to bring a first-rate legal drama here,” said Don Klees, Vice President of Acorn Programming for RLJ Entertainment. “With its stellar ensemble cast led by Claudia Karvan and entertaining scripts, we know US audiences will love Newton’s Law as much as we do.”

Fast-paced and sparkling with wit, Newton’s Law centers around a suburban solicitor who attempts to return to her briefly glorious career at the Bar. The series was produced by Every Cloud Productions, the team behind international hit Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, and stars a diverse cast of outstanding Australian talent, including Claudia Karvan (Jack Irish opposite Guy Pearce – also on Acorn TV), Toby Schmitz (Black Sails), Brett Tucker (Thor: The Dark World, Mistresses) and Miranda Tapsell (The Sapphires).

Called a “glorious streaming service…an essential must-have” by The Hollywood Reporter,Acorn TV is the premier North American streaming service for world-class TV from Britain and beyond. Given the limited broadcast options for US viewers to watch first rate international programs, Acorn TV offers US fans the opportunity to not only stream many of their favorite series but, more importantly, discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to US audiences. Acorn TV exclusively premieres new international programs every month from Great Britain, New Zealand, Ireland, as well as Australia, including ABC’s Janet King and Jack Irish. Acorn TV is a proprietary digital channel of RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE).

About ABC Commercial – abccommercial.com.au

For over 40 years, ABC Commercial has been responsible for bringing ABC content, services, and brands to the global marketplace. From our full suite of digital services and traditional businesses, including DVDs, CDs, books, magazines and merchandise, to live events and international program sales, ABC Commercial extends the reach of the ABC’s high-quality content into both Australian and international markets, with all revenue generated from our activities being reinvested into the production of ABC content.



Each year, ABC Commercial:

Creates, markets and distributes over 150 ABC video releases on DVD and digital download

Creates, markets and distributes over 150 albums on CD, digital download and through streaming services

Creates and licenses more than 100 books (including children’s) and 130 audio books

Licenses and creates over 100 products including toys, interactive games and clothing

Entertains over half a million Australians at 'meet and greet' appearances, concerts and events

Produces several magazine titles, including ‘Organic Gardener’

Sells a diverse program catalogue of 2,000 hours of content to over 200 countries worldwide

Licenses ABC footage, audio and stills to clients in Australia and around the world

