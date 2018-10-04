University of Saint Francis’ Music Department Lowers the Curtain on Another Stellar Performance Season

FORT WAYNE, IN,OCTOBER 4, 2018 – Since its inception, the University of Saint Francis’ Music Department has prepared students for a professional career in the performing arts. As USF Music Department Program Director, Chair and Tonmeister, Miles Fulwider is passionate about music and giving his students the education and tools necessary to succeed. As USF’s 2018 performance season finished, Fulwider once again relied heavily on DPA Microphones for all of the department’s concerts and recordings.

Fulwider has used DPA microphones for over a decade on many different projects, including traditional orchestra and acoustic ensemble recordings, concerts and 3D immersive audio applications. “This year we used DPA mics for a couple of high-profile professional sessions,” says Fulwider. “Also, our music ensembles just finished up on their performance season and DPA microphones were heavily used. From flying the microphones above our choir to mic’ing the drumkit in our jazz ensemble, the microphones have become a welcomed addition to our studio and stage equipment.”

The USF inventory of DPA mics includes the d:dicate 4011 Cardioid Microphones, d:sign 4098 Supercardioid Gooseneck Microphones, d:facto 4018 Vocal Microphones and d:vote4099 Instrument Microphones.

“Our students now request to use DPA mics on all of their recordings,” adds Fulwider. “Regardless of the genre, students have heard the difference, clarity and overall performance of these microphones and prefer to work with them for all sessions. It is not only easier for them to hear the source material, but also to make better educated decisions about placement and techniques. With the use of DPA’s microphones, students understand what the physical and technical ramifications of subtle microphone movements are during a recording or performance. It trains their ears to hear those differences, so they can make more educated decisions.”

In addition to the USF Music Department’s use of DPA mics, the school sponsored Jesters, a

performing arts group composed of 80+ individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities ranging in age from eight to senior citizen, used DPA mics for its annual spring performance. “The venue (USF North Campus auditorium) where the Jesters performed had a number of factors to consider,” says Fulwider. “Working with the group, we were unable to use anything that was body-worn. We also kept the venue quite cool so there was an increase in HVAC noise in the hall. We needed a solution that could not only be flown to capture the stage performance, but also maintain strong off-axis rejection to reduce the noise level and allow us to use adequate microphone amplification before potential feedback. We found that solution with DPA mics. I feel every recording session and concert can be enhanced greatly with DPA microphones.”

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information, please visit .

Follow DPA Microphones:

Facebook: @DPAmicrophones

Twitter: @DPAmicrophones

LinkedIn: DPA Microphones A/S

Instagram: dpa_microphones

Youtube: DPAmicrophones