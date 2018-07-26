IMT and Vislink Showcase Leading Edge Wireless Camera Transmitters and Satellite Products at IBC 2018

AMSTERDAM, JULY 26, 2018 – xG® Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announced today that IMT and Vislink will be displaying a wide array of leading edge wireless camera transmitters and satellite solutions at this year’s International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) show (Stand 1.A69). On display will be the MicroLite 2, HCAM and IMTDragonFly wireless camera transmitters, Vislink AirPro 75Ka two-axis motorized driveaway antenna system and additional broadcast products.

“For over 30 years, IMT and Vislink have been known around the world for providing broadcast professionals with premium products in terms of performance, reliability and adaptability,” says David Robins, global Sales Director for Vislink. “We have a history of being at the forefront of video technology advancements, and our HCAM 4K wireless camera systems represent our latest innovation. IBC is the perfect venue for us to highlight our extensive solutions for collecting and delivering secure, high-quality video from live news, sporting and entertainment events.”

IBC is the world’s most influential media, entertainment & technology show, bringing together over 57,000 professionals from over 170 countries, spanning the creation, management, and delivery of electronic media and entertainment.

The MicroLite 2 system is a highly portable professional-grade COFDM HD wireless camera transmission link capable of providing high-quality video at distances over two miles, line-of-sight (LOS). IMT’s COFDM technology ensures the transmission of uninterrupted, live TV pictures over long ranges, despite the effects of foliage, challenging terrain, buildings and other common non-line-of-sight limitations. The latest version of the MicroLite system is the perfect addition to any remote news production with its reduced deployment time and improved agility.

HCAM is the most widely deployed HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitter on the market today. It supports applications such as ENG (Electronic News Gathering) and premium live sports broadcasts. It features user-interchangeable RF modules and a range of software options – including the capability to be HDR Ready. With highly flexible and configurable mounting options and intuitive video interfaces, the unit can be mounted to broadcast cameras, ENG cameras and prosumer cameras.

The IMTDragonFly is a miniature transmitter designed to capture real-time, high-quality video from unmanned air and ground vehicles, bodycams and concealments for display on fixed or mobile receive devices. The transmitter features HD/SD-SDI or optional HDMI inputs with COFDM transmission in a small, lightweight chassis. The IMTDragonFly delivers up to 100mW of power in a package weighing less than 1.2 ounces/34 grams, providing long range, reliable HD video transmission.

The Vislink AirPro 75Ka is a small, lightweight, low-cost, single-button deployment IP satellite data terminal for use with Eutelsat’s Tooway™ service. The Vislink AirPro-75 features a fully motorized, driveaway antenna system and a 75cm Ka-Band antenna. The terminal can be roof-mounted to any vehicle and makes an instant broadband connection possible anywhere. The antenna is controlled using the Web interface built into the controller. The system is designed for use by non-technical people and operation is simply a matter of opening the app and selecting “deploy.”

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at and .

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit .

