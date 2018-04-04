Grass Valley, Calrec Audio and Net Insight Take The Stage at NAB to Present The Latest Solutions For At-Home Production

Tasked with producing more live coverage with limited resources, broadcasters are turning to at-home/REMI (remote-integration model) production. At-home production can reduce the movement and help maximize the efficiency and utilization of people and equipment, and reduce on-site set-up times. During the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC) at this year's 2018 NAB Show, Klaus Weber of Grass Valley, Peter Walker of Calrec Audio and Larissa Görner of Net Insight will join forces to speak about the major challenges with at-home production and how these issues can be solved. The session, titled, "Live At-Home Production 2.0," will take place on April 7th from 1:30PM - 2:50PM (PST) in the North Hall Meeting Room (N260).

The presentation provides a forum for each company to bring its specific industry experience to the discussion. Weber will speak about video and camera transmission, Walker is highlighting audio production, and Görner is focusing on signal transport. Together, they represent the main components of a remote production and will speak to the way each company's state-of-the-art solutions provide better video, audio and transport workflows for at-home production. By utilizing a complementary technology approach, broadcasters are equipped with a complete, proven and easy way to generate significantly more live content.

The advantages of remote production are widely acknowledged across the industry, but what has been lacking is a focus to bring the at-home workflow to the next level by providing innovative audio-visual, networking and transport solutions. Grass Valley, Calrec Audio and Net Insight will explain this new workflow, as well as address challenges with remote production, in the At-Home Production 2.0 session.

All three companies are also holding at-home production demos live on the show floor at NAB 2018. Live demos will take place three times a day, with a production hub at the Grass Valley booth (booth SL106) providing live mixing for remote venues at the Net Insight booth (SU3821) and the Calrec booth (C7408).

To learn more about Grass Valley (SL106), Calrec (C7408) and Net Insight (SU3821), visit each company at NAB 2018.

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley is focused on empowering customers to create, control and connect content wherever, however and whenever it is consumed. In this ever-changing media landscape, content remains the most important element. Many of our customers are faced with the need to create and support new workflows while continuing to operate their legacy workflows, simultaneously broadcasting through traditional channels, Over-The-Top platforms, and Video-On-Demand as well as to tablets, PCs, and mobile devices.

We provide the innovative tools and expertise to help customers improve the efficiency of their operations while telling better stories to attract and keep viewers. With Grass Valley's integrated solutions that enable flexibility, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, quality and scalability, broadcasters and content creators have what they need to sustain their businesses. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been in the broadcast business for nearly 60 years and is part of St. Louis-based Belden Inc. For more information, visit www.belden.com.

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

