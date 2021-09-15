Zype Acquires CTV App Maker Maz Systems

Zype, a video API platform, said it acquired Maz Systems, which develops apps for connected TV and mobile devices.

Combined, Zype will be able to help video publishers create and monetize streaming experiences, the company said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Streaming video content is now essential for enterprises to engage audiences anywhere, anytime and on any device,” said Ed Laczynski, CEO of Zype. “Adding MAZ’s best-in-breed TV and mobile app publishing and automation will help enterprise video publishers design cross-platform apps from a single configuration. Our research shows that 92% of organizations underestimate the amount of manual work required to create and manage video products, and we are excited to add these capabilities to better connect the world’s streaming video and viewers.”

Founded in 2014, Zype works with companies including Meredith, TMZ, Outdoor TV, Cox Media Group, Vevo, FreeWheel and Hulu.

With Maz, Zype supports automated app publishing across devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Tizen, Vizio, LG, Android TV, and Xbox.

, "Our philosophy for the acquisition was to extend our capabilities beyond the OTT apps and mobile space, providing a deeper and more robust set of solutions to both MAZ and Zype’s customers, and most importantly to invest in innovation in the video ecosystem with a larger team of engineers, product, and sales experts who share a common set of values and goals," said Maz Systems CEO Shikha Arora.

Arora is joining the Zype leadership team. She will continue leading the Maz group and help Zype's innovation strategy going forward.

The combination of the companies brings New York-based Zype to more than 80 employees on four continents. The company supports over 900 video apps and playout channels available to over 2 billion people worldwide.