Zucker Defends NBCU's Online Strategy for Olympics

NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker defended the

company's

multiplatform coverage of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics in a March 31

letter to

Senator Herb Kohl (D-Wis.), saying he was "extremely proud" with

how the company presented the event.

"[O]verall both the 90% of American viewers who

receive their

television through MVPDs and the 10% of American viewers who receive

their television

on an ad supported basis over the air had access to more coverage than

in any

prior Winter Olympics," Zucker wrote.

Kohl had sent a letter to Zucker in late

February, expressing concern

over how Olympics video was distributed online. Kohl wondered why NBC

didn't

just offer consumers the ability to buy that content directly, instead

of

through an intermediary, like the cable or satellite company.

NBC limited live event streaming at the games

to curling and hockey,

and required users to subscribe to a multichannel video programming

distributor, like Comcast, DirecTV or Verizon FiOS, to view some videos.

Participating MVPDs paid NBCU an additional monthly fee for access to

the

Olympics content on the NBCU-owned cable networks and on video on-demand.

Videos were made available to everyone, including people who did not

subscribe

to an MVPD service, after a 40 hour window.

"The fees paid by MVPDs for the incremental

Olympics programming

are a significant factor in NBCU's ability to recoup the enormous cost

of

both securing the Olympic distribution rights and producing extensive

Olympics coverage,"

Zucker said in the letter.

He cited NBC's Olympics Triple Cast service,

the experiment that provided

three channels of pay-per-view Olympics content during the 1992

Barcelona games.

"NBCU did not generate the required additional

revenue to offset

the costs of producing additional coverage, and in fact suffered a

substantial

financial loss as a result of the pay per view offering," Zucker wrote,

adding that even with the MVPD-centric approach, the 2010 games were not

a

profitable product for the company.

Still, Zucker said that the Olympics are "very

important" to

NBCU, and that they expect new products to be available for future

Olympics

games.

"Given the rapid evolution of online video, we

also expect that

new and different viewing options for future Olympics will continue to

be

developed," he wrote.