Zimbalist Joins Simulmedia as Chief Marketing Officer

Simulmedia said it hired Michael Zimbalist as chief marketing officer.

Zimbalist had been senior VP of advertising products and research and development at the New York Times Co.

"Michael is one of the smartest, most creative, and most respected executives in digital marketing," said Simulmedia CEO Dave Morgan. "His experience in bringing disruptive, transformational change to the advertising marketplace will serve us well as brand marketers finally contend with making their TV ad dollars go further and be more transparent and accountable to business outcomes."

Simulmedia, an advertising technology company, uses data to help clients identify and target viewers more efficiently, increasing the return on advertising investments. Simulmedia offers guarantees based on ROI.

Zimbalist joined the NY Times in 2006 and previously had been president of the Online Publishers Association.

"The way people watch TV has changed radically, yet TV planning and buying remain stuck in an old paradigm," Zimbalist said. "Simulmedia has developed the software and science to find and reach specific audiences on linear TV, and to prove that the advertising delivers results."