Zenith Sees Upfront Prices Up Double-Digits

One of the largest media buying agencies is expecting double-digit

price increases for TV advertising in this year's upfront market.

In a new forecast, ZenithOptimedia increased its prediction for

broadcast network TV spending in 2011 to 3% from 2%. (The media buyer also

expects increases of 2% in 2012 and 1% in 2013.)

With strong demand coming from the auto, telecom and banking

industries, "prices are expected to show double-digit increases in the May

upfront," the ZenithOptimedia report says. Last year the broadcasters'

increases were in the high single-digit range. "Considering that this year's

scatter market is around 25% to 40% higher than the upfront pricing,

significant increases in this year's upfront are to be expected."

For cable TV, ZenithOptimedia forecasts spending to grow 10% in 2011,

8% in 2012 and 7% in 2013.

"Most cable networks are expected to show double-digit growth in the

upfront over last year, with a revitalized auto market pumping hundreds of

millions of added marketing dollars into TV," ZenithOptimedia says.

Syndication is expected to decrease 2% in 2011, according to ZenithOptimedia,

and then fall by another 8% in 2013.

ZenithOptimedia notes

that Oprah's last season ends in

2011. "Oprah's departure will further diminish the supply of top-tier,

high-rated syndicated offerings, as no other syndicated talk-show host garners

the same kind of ratings, or has the same kind of impact that she does, the

forecast says.

ZenithOptimedia expects spot TV to show a 4%

increase in 2011, a 6% gain in the 2012 election year and 2% in 2013.