Zendaya Coleman to Star as Aaliyah in Lifetime Original Movie

Recording artist and actress Zendaya Coleman (Shake It Up!, Dancing with the Stars) will portray Aaliyah in the Lifetime Original Movie Aaliyah: Princess of R&B on the actress and singer. The film is based on bestselling book Aaliyah: More Than a Woman by Christopher Farley.

The film follows Aaliyah’s life in her journey to become an R&B star until she died in a plane crash in 2001 at the height of her popularity.

Zendaya will record four of Aaliyah’s songs for the film.

In addition to starring in Shake It Up!, Zendaya will also star in upcoming Disney Channel original series K.C. Undercover and Disney Channel Movie Zapped, premiering this summer.

Aaliyah: Princess of R&B will be produced by Aaliyah Productions. Howard Braunstein and Debra Martin Chase will serve as executive producers. Bradley Walsh will direct from a script written by Michael Elliot.