Zeller Named WOFL News Director

WOFL Orlando Assistant News Director Jeff Zeller has been named VP and news director at the Fox O&O. The promotion is effective immediately.

"Jeff is a seasoned news professional whose strong work ethic and journalistic skills made him the ideal candidate for this position," said WOFL VP/General Manager Stan Knott. "He is a valuable asset to our news team and we look forward to his increased presence at our station."

Gavin Maliska departed WOFL's news director post last month.

Prior to WOFL, Zeller spent six years at WPXI Pittsburgh, first as an executive producer and then as a managing editor/senior executive producer. He also spent two years at WHIO Dayton.

"The chance to work alongside the talented WOFL news team to continue to strengthen our news product is a tremendous opportunity," said Zeller, who graduated Summa Cum Laude from Xavier University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Electronic Media.