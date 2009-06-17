‘Zeke and Luther’ Get Air in Disney XD Debut

Disney XD’s Zeke and Luther, an original series about two best friends who aspire to become the world’s best skateboarders, became the channel’s top rated premiere in primetime.



The June 15 debut drew 305,000 kids age 6-14 and was the highest-rated series premiere overall among kids 6-14 and 9-14 in the channel’s history. The show did particularly well among boys, giving Disney XD its highest Monday ratings ever in the timeslot across B6-14, B6-11, and B9-14.



In year-to-year ratings, Zeke and Luther easily surpassed last year’s levels with increases in K6-14 (305,000 viewers to 110,000 last year), and B6-14 (232,000 vs. 87,000).