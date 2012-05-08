Zaslav: OWN Will Break Even in 2013

Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav says he expects

OWN, the company's troubled joint venture with Oprah Winfrey, to reach cash

flow breakeven in the second half of 2013.

Losses associated with OWN cut into Discovery's firstquarter earnings announced Tuesday. Discovery has poured more than $300 million

into getting the channel off the ground.

During the company's earnings call with analysts Tuesday

morning, Zaslav said that with Oprah appearing on the channel more often and

failing shows cancelled, ratings are rising. Costs have been cut and new

distribution agreements with cable operators including Comcast calling for

"meaningful" subscriber fees, kicking in beginning in 2013, "we remain confident

in the growth potential of this network."

He said that "we anticipate funding to OWN in 2012 will be

less than 2011," and added that "we expect to achieve cash-flow breakeven in

the second half of 2013."

Zaslav also said that recent indicators point to a record

upfront for Discovery.