Zaldivar-Clark Named SVP Talent At Viacom’s Paramount Network

Viacom named Jennifer Zaldivar-Clark as senior VP of talent for Paramount Network, which launches in January.

Zaldivar-Clark will also continue to serve as senior VP of talent and communications for Viacom’s TV Land.

She reports to Kevin Kay, who is president of Paramount Networks, TV Land and CMT, with a dotted line relationship with Frank Tanki, general manager of TV Land.

“Jen has an innate ability to develop and maintain strong relationships with talent and the creative community,” said Kay. “She has significantly elevated the TV Land brand and expanded its footprint across the entertainment business in new and creative ways. Jen’s leadership will be instrumental to the success of Paramount Network as a premier destination for top-tier talent across the industry.”



Here's a memo from Kay about Zaldivar-Clark:





All –

I am thrilled to share that Jennifer Zaldivar-Clark has been appointed to Senior Vice President of Talent for Paramount Network, where she will oversee our newly formed talent division. In this position, Jen will work to ensure we are partnering with the best, most creative talent in the industry as we launch the network and grow our premier slate of programming. She will continue her responsibilities at TV Land as Senior Vice President of Communications and Talent, and will report to me with a dotted line to Frank.

Jen’s skills and ability to cultivate meaningful relationships in the entertainment business make her ideally suited for this expanded role. She is a driving force behind the creative teams that anchor TV Land's hits, including "Younger," "Teachers," and "Nobodies," working closely with their casts, show creators, and producers to guide show strategy and attract new audiences. Jen also oversees a bi-coastal team that plans and executes high-volume national press tours with talent, assembles all-star lineups for media events, and leverages cast appearances to generate maximum exposure for the brand's original content.

In addition to managing talent relations and publicity efforts for all of TV Land's scripted series, Jen has led communications for the brand during a period of significant transformation, broadening its consumer impact and differentiating it in a highly competitive landscape. She is a dynamic executive and an experienced collaborator that will help us continue to build Paramount Network into a leading destination for top-tier talent across the industry.

Please join me in congratulating Jen and welcoming her to the team!

Best, Kevin