Zalaznick Joins Nielsen Board of Directors

Nielsen Holdings said that former NBCUniversal executive Lauren Zalaznick has joined its board as an independent director.

Zalaznick now advises and invests in digital media startups, primarily focused on new content platforms.

She sits on the boards of Shazam and Penguin Random House. She is a senior advisor to Refinery29, Atlas Obscura and Medium.com. She is also an advisor to venture capital firm Greycroftt Partners.

At NBCU, Zalaznick was chairman of entertainment & digital networks and integrated media. Before that, she was at Viacom.