Zakaria's CNN Program to Debut Sunday

Fareed Zakaria's CNN program launches Sunday, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair will be among his first guests.

Fareed Zakaria -- GPS will air Sundays at 1 p.m. (GPS is an acronym for Global Public Square.) The program will be an interview-discussion program in the mold of the Sunday-morning broadcast talk shows.

Mumbai-born Zakaria, editor of Newsweek International, is no stranger to the Sunday roundtable, having been a regular guest on ABC News' This Week. He also hosted his own international-affairs show for several years on PBS.

Zakaria's executive producer is Liza McGuirk. A CBS News veteran who produced Ed Bradley on 60 Minutes, McGuirk worked at CNN in the 1980s when the channel was a nascent cable presence.