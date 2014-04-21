Zadan, Meron to Return as Oscar Producers

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron will return to produce the 2015 Academy Awards—their third consecutive year serving as producers—the Academy announced Monday.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Craig and Neil back to produce the Oscars again in 2015,” said Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs. “Their showmanship has elevated the show to new heights and we are excited to keep the momentum going with this creative partnership.”

This year's Oscars drew 43 million total viewers in live-plus-same day viewing, the largest total audience for the show in 10 years.

The 87th Annual Academy Awards will air Feb. 22, 2015.