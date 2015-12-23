Zachary Rosenberg Named Milner Butcher Media Group President

Milner Butcher Media Group (MBMG), a media agency specializing in integrated media campaigns, tapped Zachary Rosenberg as president.

Rosenberg, who will be based in Los Angeles, will oversee MBMG’s client base, strategic direction and future growth.

“Zach’s stellar reputation in the industry will serve to raise our profile and help us grow to the next level,” said Bruce Milner, cochairman and CEO of MBMG. “His vast network of relationships with clients, agencies and talent will be an incredible asset to our organization.”

Rosenberg previously served as executive VP and chief growth officer at Horizon Media, where he had worked the past 15 years. Before that, Rosenberg worked at Western Media (now Initiative Media), JWT, DDB and Chiat/Day.

“I look forward to working with Bruce and Andrew [Butcher] and everyone in the organization,” said Rosenberg. “They have a solid client base and great talent and I look forward to bringing my expertise to what is a truly entrepreneurial environment.”