Z Living Names Oller GM

Z Living, the troubled health and wellness network, has named seasoned television executive Rafe Oller as its new general manager.

Oller has a long history in the television business, including stints at Fox Broadcasting, Comcast Networks, Warner Bros. International, and NUVOtv. Prior to joining Z Living, Oller served as a media consultant for Firebrand Creative Group, a branding company focusing on broadcast, cable, OTT and theatrical.

In his new role, Oller will oversee Z Living’s more than 1700 hours of acquired and original programming, across all content categories and dayparts, as well as distribution, affiliate relations, advertising sales, marketing and operations. Oller reports to Rajeev Kheror, president, strategy & planning, international business, at Living Communications, Inc., Z Living’s parent.

