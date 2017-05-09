Z Living Adds Dose of Originals

Z Living is stepping up its original programming regimen, developing new unscripted shows with a mix of entertainment-based, healthy lifestyles programming targeted to a core audience of women age 18 to 49.



The network, rebranded as Z Living in 2014 from Veria Living to tie in more closely with India-based parent Zee Entertainment, thinks viewers will be drawn to content that not only informs but entertains, CEO and general manager Rafe Oller said.



“Healthy lifestyle content on its own its something you can look up online,” he said. “Our focus is on entertainment programming with a healthy lifestyles context. We feel we’re at the right place at the right time with healthy lifestyles programming.”



Heading into its upfront, Oller said the network has already renewed Altar’d and Finding Fido, its first two original series that launched in January.



Altar’d, the network’s most-watched series, follows engaged couples who look to adopt healthy lifestyles before walking down the aisle. Finding Fido follows canine expert Seth Casteel, who matches adoptable dogs with their ideal owners.



In June, the network will debut The Big Fat Truth, a new, six-episode weight-loss/transformation series starring The Biggest Loser co-creator J.D. Roth. Later in the summer it will debut Yoga Girls, which profiles the lives instructors working in the competitive West Coast yoga fitness world.



