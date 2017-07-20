Z Living Acquires ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Library

Z Living has acquired the rights to previous seasons ofThe Dr. Oz Show, the health entertainment cable network said Thursday.

The majority of episodes from the first eight seasons of the talk show series—hosted by health expert/author Dr. Mehmet Oz—will launch on Z Living beginning Labor Day (Sept. 4) with an eight-hour marathon before settling in on its weekday 4 to 6 p.m. timeslot, said network officials.

The Dr. Oz Showis produced by Harpo Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. The series is executive produced by Amy Chiaro and co-executive produced by Stacy Rader and Laurie Rich.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.