‘Z: The Beginning of Everything’ Starts on Amazon

Amazon has premiered the period drama Z: The Beginning of Everything for Prime subscribers, about Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald, the brilliant and beautiful Jazz Age figure, and her author husband, F. Scott Fitzgerald. The series begins with southern belle Zelda meeting the unpublished writer in Montgomery, Alabama, where he’s stationed with the military, in 1918; it moves through a turbulent love affair that involved a lot of booze.

According to Amazon, the series “dives into the fascinating life of a woman ahead of her time, an artist determined to establish her own identity in the tempestuous wake of a world-famous husband.”

The season features 10 half-hour episodes and takes the Fitzgeralds from their initial meeting to 1921, before the famed author had published his second novel. Amazon users rated it 4.5 stars out of 5.

Fitzgerald’s novels include This Side of Paradise, Tender Is the Night and, of course, The Great Gatsby.

Christina Ricci plays Zelda and David Hoflin plays Scott.

The series’ executive producers are Ricci, Pamela Koffler, Dawn Prestwich, Nicole Yorkin and Christine Vachon.