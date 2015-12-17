YuMe Launches Programmatic Platform for Video Publishers

YuMe said it has launched an enhanced version of its supply-side video ad sales platform, YuMe for Publishers.

The new product enables publishers to monetize multi-screen inventory through sales channels including open auction, private marketplace and direct sales. The platform also provides reporting on demand and sales channels, audiences and content, as well as traffic quality, enabling publishers to optimize monetization based upon data-driven analysis, the company said.

“Our goal is to enable our publishers to maximize the value of every single impression while giving them comprehensive visibility into all aspects of their monetization needs,” said Venkat Krishnan, senior VP, products, YuMe. “Our latest release provides publishers not only with big data, but with smart data that points out key revenue drivers and allows them to manage their inventory more effectively across a variety of demand sources.”

YuMe last summer launched a demand-side platform, YuMe for Advertisers.