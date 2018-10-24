Yu Joins WUSA as Morning Anchor

Annie Yu, co-anchor and reporter at Fox's WTTG-TV Washington, is joining TEGNA's WUSA as morning anchor.

Yu, who grew up in the D.C. area, will anchor "Wake Up Washington" (4:30-6 a.m.) and appear on Get Up D.C. (6-7 a.m.).

“We are excited to welcome Annie to WUSA and our morning team," said WUSA station manager Michael Valentine. "Her distinct personality and passion for our community will fit right in with the unique voices we have in the mornings."

Yu began as an intern at WTTG in 2004 and had most recently anchored weekend morning show.

She is a graduate of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., and was a Washington Redskins cheerleader in 2008-2011.