YouTube TV Unveiled With ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC

YouTube Tuesday unveiled its virtual MVPD service, dubbed YouTube TV.



At $35 a month, all of the major broadcast networks are represented.



The service also provides a cloud DVR with unlimited storage.



Subscribers will be able to watch all of the original programming on the YouTube Red subscription service.



Each membership comes with six accounts, each with its own recommendations and personal DVR. Up to three streams can be watched at the same time.



YouTube said the new service will be available soon in the largest U.S. markets and quickly expand to cover more cities across the country.



In addition to the broadcast networks, YouTube TV includes dozens of cable channels, such as ESPN, USA, FX, Disney Channel, MSNBC, Fox News, Sprout, E! and Bravo--all owned by media companies that own broadcasters. Also included are the Fox and Comcast regional sports networks.



Among the programmers not included at launch are Turner, AMC, Scripps and Viacom.



Analyst Rich Greenfield notes that NFL games will be viewable on TV and PC, but not on mobile. Also that ad-skipping is permitted on DVR content.



YouTube TV will compete against both established pay-TV distributors and a group of new virtual multichannel video programming distributors that have sprung up in the past year.



Those include Dish Network's Sling TV, Sony's PlayStation Vue and AT&T's DirecTV Now. Hulu is supposed to come out with its live streaming service shortly as well.



For programmers, the rise of virtual MVPDs has been seen as a way to alleviate the drop in traditional pay-TV subscribers. That drop has in turn cut into the growth of distribution revenues for cable networks.



Most of these new distributors are offering a smaller bundle of channels. That has sometimes been referred to as a skinny bundle or a core bundle. And being included at the right price has been the focus of negotiations between programmers and distributors for the past year.



The lower-priced offerings are designed to primarily attract young consumers who have either cut the cord or are cord never, who have never had a pay-TV subscription.

“YouTube TV will provide an opportunity to reach a young, mobile-first audience with an attractive multichannel offering,” said Justin Connolly, executive VP of affiliate sales and marketing, Disney and ESPN Media Networks. “By seamlessly integrating live event programming with on-demand content, we are able to deliver a unique video experience that appeals to those not currently in the pay TV universe.”

CBS has its own subscription streaming service, CBS All Access but has been eager to get its contient distributed on these newer platforms as well.

“YouTube’s new live TV service will enhance what is already a terrific platform,” said Ray Hopkins, President, Television Networks Distribution, CBS Corporation. “We’re pleased that CBS -- the most-watched network – will be an important part of it, and we look forward to expanding our partnership in the years to come.”

CBS has not yet come to an agreement to put its programming DirecTV Now.

“Joining the YouTube platform is an exciting step forward for us," said

“Joining the YouTube platform is an exciting step forward for us," said Freddy Flaxman, COO at The Weather Channel. "We created Local Now to give modern audiences the targeted news, weather, traffic, and lifestyle content they’re looking for on a platform that’s familiar to them. It’s great to be working with a company that shares our desire to innovate and create content that truly meets young people’s needs.”

