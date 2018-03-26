YouTube TV Dunks Presenting Sponsorship of NBA Finals

On the heels of its World Series sponsorship, YouTube TV and the NBA said that YouTube TV will be the presenting sponsor of the NBA Finals on ABC.

The live streaming service signed a multi-year deal with the league that also includes presenting the WNBA Finals and the finals of the NBA’s G League.

YouTube TV will be featured in commercials on ABC and in-game call outs. A “The Finals presented by YouTube TV” logo will be featured prominently during Finals games on the court and in the arena.

Having broadcast and cable networks with sports — including NBC, Fox, ABC, TNT and ESPN — as part of its skinny bundle is a key part of getting subscribers to sign up for YouTube TV.

In addition to its World Series sponsorship, YouTube TV had a major presence during the Super Bowl.

“Partnering with the NBA is a slam dunk for YouTube TV members, with more basketball content and the first-ever presenting partner of the NBA Finals,” said Angela Courtin, global head of YouTube TV & originals marketing. “YouTube TV was built for fans, and we are excited to bring to life our cable-free live TV service during one of the most watched sports events of the year.”

The Finals will be broadcast live on ABC beginning May 31.

“The NBA and ESPN have a history of creating innovative sponsorships, and this certainly qualifies,” said Wendell Scott, senior VP, multimedia sales, ESPN. “YouTube TV is a next generation partner for an ascendant league and we look forward to working with them to maximize the impact of their investment across ABC and the ESPN platform.”

The NBA and YouTube relationship goes back more than a decade. The NBA was the first professional sports league to partner with YouTube and launch its own channel in 2005, The NBA channel has generated more than 4.6 billion views.

“Our presenting partnership of The Finals marks another first in our longstanding and innovative history with YouTube,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA senior VP, global media and business development. “The NBA Finals on ABC, as well as the WNBA Finals and NBA G League Finals, are pinnacle events, and with YouTube TV we are excited to provide fans with new ways to experience the excitement of these championship series.”