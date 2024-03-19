YouTube, Tubi and Peacock Show the Biggest YoY Market Share Gains in Nielsen's Latest 'Gauge' Graphic
But streaming's overall market share remained flat with June of last year
Nielsen's latest monthly TV viewing share tracker, The Gauge, showed significant year-over-year gains for YouTube, Tubi and Peacock, while streaming's overall share of U.S. TV watching was also up slightly.
Accounting for 7.9% of viewing in February 2023, YouTube jumped to a sector-leading 9.3% of total U.S. TV watching for people 2 and older last month, according to Nielsen. Fox's ad-supported Tubi also had a big market share jump over that span (from 1% of viewing to 1.7%), as did Peacock (from 1% - 1.4%).
Peacock, which ended 2022 with roughly 20 million subscribers, reported over 30 million as of the end of 2023.
We've included Nielsen's latest "Gauge" graphic on top of the February 2023 model below:
Streaming's total viewership share was up from 34.3% - 37.7% over the one-year span. But the February 2024 performance was roughly flat versus most of 2023.
