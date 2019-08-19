YouTube to Webcast Streamy Awards Live

dick clark productions and Tubefilter said they made a deal with YouTube under which the Google unit will live stream the Streamy Awards exclusively and globally.

The 9th Annual Streamy Awards will take place on Dec. 13 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

This year’s Streamys will have three international awards recognizing video creators from Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Another award will be for programming about tech and consumer programming, including how-tos and breakdowns.

The stream of the award show will be available at YouTube.com/streamys.

Submissions for the 9th Annual Streamy awards are open on the Streamys' website and close on Aug. 23rd.

The 9th Annual Streamy Awards is executive produced by dick clark productions’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas, and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.