YouTube to Stream ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Premiere

UPDATED: Gifted a controversial new president to take shots at, Real Time With Bill Maher starts off season 15 Jan. 20 on HBO. The program airs live 10-11 p.m. ET (tape-delayed for PT), and the debut will stream live on YouTube.

The season premiere, showcasing a new set, has Jane Fonda as the top-of-show guest, Keith Olbermann as the mid-show guest, and economic equality advocate Heather McGhee, presidential historian Jon Meacham and former Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez around the table.

Real Time With Bill Maher has been renewed through 2018. Maher headlined his first comedy special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in ten solo specials to date.

The veteran comic and satirist is also an executive producer on the Vice news mag, which returns for its fifth season on HBO Feb. 24.

Exec producers on Real Time are Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Brad Grey, Marc Gurvitz, Dean E. Johnsen and Billy Martin.