YouTube Select Adds Seasonal Sponsorship Opportunities

YouTube said that it will be making seasonal sponsorships available as part of its Select premium advertising product, allowing marketers to own the top mom’s channels for Mother's Day, for example.

The Alphabet streaming video unit also said it would be expanding its NFL Game Day All Access programming, which appears on the NFL YouTube Channel and that it is adding a new online event--Summer Game Fest 2021--to take advantage of the booming interest in gaming. And coming back is the opportunity to sponsor The Game Awards.

Also being introduced is YouTube Greenlight, which brings brands together with YouTube creators to pitch original series ideas based on specific advertising goals. The sponsorship includes a fully funded original series with integrations and paid promotion across YouTube.

The NFL, Game Fest and Greenlight opportunities will be available in the upfront, YouTube said.

Other seasonal sponsorships will be introduced each quarter.

“The breadth of the seasonal slate means advertisers have a much wider variety of opportunities to celebrate diverse communities and topics, and reach their audiences where they are watching,” said Molly Quinn, head of strategy for YouTube’s U.S. agency video team.

The seasonal slate for the fourth quarter includes some of YouTube’s new programming about sustainability. YouTube said that sponsorship will be available for companies with strong commitments to a better planet.

In the current quarter YouTube has seasonal sponsorships around Mother’s Day in May and Black Music Appreciation Month in June. Black Music Appreciation Month sponsorships include a high share of voice around playlists like R&B Wave or Essential 00s Hip Hop and ownership of top channels such as Joe Budden TV.

Media buyer Mediacom arranged a YouTube sponsorship focusing on music during Women’s History Month. They developed custom creative assets to celebrate women’s history, and bought a 100% share of voice of contextual environments like Women’s History Month music playlists and the Grammys channel, which featured a Women in the Mix special.

“This was an important opportunity to help our client connect with their audience, and drive engagement with the brand in the moments that matter most — all creatives drove significant increases in awareness and message association,” said Angelina Kim, senior partner & group director at Mediacom.