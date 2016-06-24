YouTube Red Orders Series Based on Movies

YouTube said it ordered a full season of its first original drama, Step Up, from Lionsgate for its Red subscription service.

The series is expected to premiere in 2017.

The move adds to the number of online companies creating original TV content.

Step Up is based on the film franchise that has grossed $650 million in global box office receipts. It’s about dancers at a performing arts school.

“Step Up is an incredible property with the global appeal to launch both a blockbuster film franchise and an exhilarating, high energy series,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “After five exciting and successful movies, we’re proud to partner with YouTube Red, a major new force on the programming landscape, to adapt the films into an adrenaline filled original drama series driven by its nonstop energy, spectacular dancing and A-list creative talent.”

Adam Shankman, Jennifer Gibgot and Meredith Milton, all producers of the original Step Up films, will executive produce the series, along with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, who both costarred in the original Step Up film.

Other YouTube Red projects announced:

Rhett & Link's Buddy System: In this new scripted comedy series, Rhett & Link must go out of their way to regain control of their internet empire from their mutual co-ex-girlfriend who is now an evil infomercial queen holding a very big secret over their heads. The series also features Saturday Night Live alums Molly Shannon and Chris Parnell, as well as Leslie Bibb and Page Kennedy.

Dan & Phil Tour Documentary: YouTube comedy stars, Dan Howell and Phil Lester are taking their fans inside their latest world tour, The Amazing Tour Is Not On Fire. With hilarious anecdotes, sketches, and lots of surprises for their fans, we’re bringing Dan and Phil’s successful live stage show exclusively to YouTube Red. They’ll also be giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look with a documentary about the making of the tour.

Vlogumentary: Executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, Maker Studios, and Shay "ShayCarl" Butler, Vlogumentary provides a personal, intimate lens into the world of some of YouTube's biggest creators and demonstrates the power of the platform in shaping the lives of creative voices, their audiences and the media landscape.

Untitled Animated Series: YouTube creators SeaNanners, TheMrSark and VanossGaming star in an animated comedy series, helmed by Michael Rowe, Emmy Award winning writer of Futurama and Family Guy, about a team of ill-equipped paranormal investigators who struggle to unfold the mysteries of the paranormal universe for their desperate clients.

Untitled Michael Stevens Project: In this new educational series, Vsauce creator Michael Stevens will take a deeper look into the human mind, using real subjects, including himself and special guests, to show some of the most mind-blowing, important and least understood aspects of human nature.