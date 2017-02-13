YouTube Red Adds Four Kids Originals

The YouTube Red paid subscription streaming service is getting four new series geared toward children, beginning this spring.



The shows include tween girl drama Hyperlinked, the animated adventure series The Kings of Atlantis, the spinoff series Fruit Ninja: Frenzy Force, and the animated Minecraft-themed show DanTDM.



“This marks the first time YouTube Red has invested in creators who are producing original programming for family audiences,” Malik Ducard, YouTube’s global head of family and learning, wrote in a blog post. “These series will debut starting in the spring. Additional shows are in development and will premiere throughout 2017.”



Additionally, YouTube Kids, the two-year-old children-centric app launched in 2015, will soon debut on LG and Samsung internet-connected TVs. YouTube estimates that more than eight million people use the app each week.



“As kids continue to grow up, we’re excited to grow up with them,” Ducard wrote. “It’s important that kids are able to explore what they love in the app, while we also continue to put parents in the driver’s seat to choose what is right for their family.”