YouTube Orders Series 'Wayne,' Pilot 'High & Tight'

YouTube this week placed a pilot-to-series order for an action comedy, Wayne, produced by the writers of Deadpool, and ordered a pilot, High & Tight, a buddy comedy starring Sung Kang and Danny Pudi. Both shows are headed to YouTube Red, the subscription service.

Wayne, the series order (10 episodes) announced on Monday, is described as a gritty and sometimes bloody tale about 15-year-old Wayne (Mark McKenna) who sets out on a dirt bike with his new crush Del (Ciara Bravo) to take back the 1978 Pontiac Trans Am that was stolen from his father before he died. Joshua J. Williams (Mudbound) will have a recurring part and pilot guest stars include Dean Winters and Mike O’Malley. The series is set to premiere on YouTube Red in 2018.

Wayne is written and created by Shawn Simmons.

High & Tight, the pilot order announced today, is "a baseball buddy comedy about a young translator forced far beyond his comfort zone when he's hired as the full-time interpreter-slash-babysitter for LA's newly-signed and ill-behaved star Korean outfielder," Google-owned YouTube said in a release.

Virginia Williams (Fuller House) also stars as the first female general manager in baseball history. Other credits: Chris Marrs (Arrested Development, Those Who Can’t) is the creator and writer and will executive produce along with Kang, Alex Tse (Superfly), Tracey Baird and Krysia Plonka through Thank You, Brain! Productions and Greg Walter and Josh Lieberman through 3Arts Entertainment. Todd Biermann will direct and Pudi will serve as a producer.