YouTube Orders Doug Liman Thriller From UCP

YouTube has ordered a pilot for a teleportation thriller drama called Impulse, which has Doug Liman (Bourne Identity) directing and executive producing. The 60-minute show, slated for YouTube Red, comes from Universal Cable Productions (UCP).

Based on the third novel in the Jumper series by Steven Gould, Impulse features a teen who longs to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. When a drug dealer attempts to assault her, she discovers she has the ability to teleport.

“Steven Gould's sequel novel to Jumper, Impulse, fully realizes the dynamic potential of this amazing franchise and I’m excited to have the large canvas of YouTube to bring it to life,” said Liman.

The other executive producers are Hypnotic’s David Bartis and Gene Klein, who also produce Suits. Production is expected to start this year.

“We are excited to be in business with an iconic director and producer like Doug Liman and an incredible writer like Jeff Lieber. They are exceptional storytellers who have the ability to draw you into the lives of unconventional yet relatable characters,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content, YouTube. “We look forward to bringing this pilot to life with our partners at Universal Cable Productions.”

Daniels noted that sci-fi plays well on YouTube.

A monthly subscription to YouTube Red costs $9.99 and offers an uninterrupted user experience with YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube Gaming, including original series and movies.