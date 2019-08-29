YouTube Offers ‘Cobra Kai’ to Everyone

YouTube will offer season two of Cobra Kai to subscribers and non-subscribers alike starting Sept. 11. Previously, the first two episodes of season one and the season two premiere were in front of the paywall.

All of season one is currently available to non-subscribers.

On Sept. 11, YouTube will share the first episode of season two, with one episode dropping weekly.

Cobra Kai is inspired by the Karate Kid film franchise. Sony Pictures Television produces the show. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg executive produce.

YouTube will make its original series released after Sept. 24 free for all, with ads. YouTube Premium will continue to offer ad-free access to all YouTube Originals with all episodes available at once. Subscribers will also have access to director’s cuts and bonus content when available.

“Today, we are welcoming a global audience to enjoy our award-winning series and specials,” said Robert Kyncl, chief business officer for YouTube. “We see a tremendous opportunity to develop more region-specific content, particularly in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and will continue to partner with the biggest stars and creators in the world to share their stories and voices.”

The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash premieres Oct. 8 and a slate of five original European series premieres in the coming months. That includes Virtually History, a special that takes a look at the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall from the perspective of those with family members connected to the event. Liza on Demand, with Liza Koshy, starts Sept. 25 and teen drama Impulse begins Oct. 16.

“YouTube propels popular culture and our new slate reflects our unmatched opportunity to celebrate the best and brightest parts of the platform,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content. “We are now developing new series and specials centered on fan-favorite areas like music, personalities and life-long learning that will entertain and inspire a global audience.”