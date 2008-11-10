YouTube To Offer Full Length MGM TV Shows and Films

YouTube and MGM Worldwide Digital Media struck a deal that will bring full-length TV shows and movies to the Google owned video site.

MGM will launch two new YouTube channels, American Gladiators, which will feature full episodes and highlights from the late 80’s/early 90’s series, and Impact which will feature clips from MGM’s library of action titles, as well as select full-length movies, such as Bulletproof Monk.

While YouTube dominated the online video world in terms of number of views, it has struggled to generate the revenue that comes with it. Sites such as Hulu lack the user-created content and the market dominance, but make up for it with a steady revenue stream and business model. YouTube’s deal with MGM is another in a series of moves to help the site take advantage of its market-leading status and build some revenue streams. Last month CBS announced that it would be adding full length programs from its archives, as well as select new programs, to the video site.

YouTube also has content deals with Discovery Communications and HBO, among others, though those companies are yet to post feature-length shows to the site.